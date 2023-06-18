Dead – Death – Obituary News : Donna Wik’s Passing Mourned by Day County Ambulance

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Donna Wik Obituary, Death

The Day County Ambulance Service shares with a broken heart the news that Donna Wik, an emergency medical technician who worked for our organization, has died away. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and all of her dear friends during this difficult time.

Donna was an extraordinary emergency medical technician who made substantial contributions to the growth of our city. Since of her, our town is better off today since she was here. She never stopped taking a genuine interest in how other people were doing for the entirety of her life, and she was exceptionally successful in all of the undertakings she chose to pursue.

Everyone who learns of her leaving will suffer feelings that cannot be appropriately expressed as heartbreak. These emotions cannot be adequately articulated as heartbreak. During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with her friends and family as they grieve the loss of their treasured friend and fellow employee.

Donna will be remembered for her kindness, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the people she served. Her impact will continue to be felt throughout the community, and her legacy will live on through the lives she touched.

As we bid farewell to Donna, we do so with heavy hearts but also with a deep appreciation for all that she has done. We are grateful to have had the privilege of working with her, and we will always remember her as a kind and compassionate person who made a difference in the lives of so many.

Rest in peace, Donna. You will be deeply missed.

