Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Dooce’ Blogger Heather Armstrong Dies at 47 in Suicide

Heather Armstrong, Pioneer Mommy Blogger, Dies at 47

Heather Armstrong, known to her fans by the name of her website, Dooce.com, died by suicide at the age of 47, according to her partner, Pete Ashdown. Armstrong was one of the first bloggers to document the ups and downs of motherhood, and she shared her struggles with mental health and alcoholism with her readers.

Armstrong started her blog in 2001, at the advent of blogging, and she wrote about her life raising her two children, Marlo and Leta. She chronicled “the mundane and boring details of the life we all live,” including potty training and play dates, but also wrote about postpartum depression, friendships, and religion. Armstrong didn’t shy away from writing about her own serious battle with depression, which she called an “ongoing battle” that she’d deal with for her entire life.

In 2009, Armstrong told “Good Morning America” that she chose to write about motherhood because “I have no problem saying what some people are afraid to say. Like motherhood is really, really difficult. Sometimes it’s really unpleasant and sometimes you turn around and you’re like, ‘What did I do to my life?'” She added that many of the women who read her website “want to be able to say that and need and are feeling that and want someone to talk to just to work through it.”

Armstrong also wrote about her brief stay in a mental hospital for postpartum depression, and she credited her blog audience with helping her get through that period of her life. “Blogging about it saved my life,” Armstrong said. “I really think that the support I got from all those amazing readers was part of the reason I decided to check into the hospital, and that hospital stay saved my life.”

Armstrong and her first husband, Jon, the father of her two children, split in 2012, an experience she also chronicled on her blog. She began using the last name Hamilton following her divorce. At the time of her death, Armstrong lived with Ashdown and her children, 19-year-old Leta and 13-year-old Marlo.

Armstrong was the author of four books, and she last published a blog entry on Dooce.com on April 6, in which she wrote about being 18 months sober. Ashdown announced Armstrong’s death Wednesday with a post on her Instagram page, and the announcement was met with hundreds of comments from her longtime readers thanking her for the words she had shared.

“Dooce was the first blog I ever read and got hooked on. Watching Leta and then Marlo grow and Heather’s journey has been a privilege,” one commenter wrote. “My heart can’t take this……@dooce was my first intro to masterful blogging. Her words made me want to express myself authentically….no more hiding,” wrote another commenter. “I’ve followed Dooce since its inception…all of her struggles, her love letters to Leta… Absolutely heartbreaking. RIP @dooce – may you find your peace at long last,” another commenter reflected.

Armstrong’s partner, Ashdown, described her as a “brilliant, funny, compassionate writer who struggled with mental-health and alcoholism. She saved many lives through her authorship on depression, but in the end could not save herself.” He added, “She was a loving companion and mother who was always open for a new adventure or concert. Heather believed that ending her life was wrong, but in the end, her judgment was clouded by alcohol. She was loved and will be deeply missed.”

