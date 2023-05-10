Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dooce Blogger Heather Armstrong Passes Away at 47

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Heather Brooke Armstrong, Known as “Dooce”: An Ode to Her Life, Work and Struggles

Heather Brooke Armstrong, popularly known as “Dooce” in the early days of blogging, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 47. Her family announced the news of her death in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

According to her boyfriend, Pete Ashdown, Heather died by suicide after having a relapse and struggling with severe depression and alcoholism. She had been sober for over 18 months before starting to sneak back into it and going full tilt in the last month, as Ashdown told the Associated Press.

Heather was known for her fluid and candid writing style, where she expressed her struggles with mental health and addiction. However, in recent times, she had come under criticism for promoting anti-trans sentiments on her blog, dooce.com.

A Life of Struggles and Triumphs

Heather Hamilton, known by her married name, Heather Armstrong, was a renowned writer and blogger who had a large audience of readers across the country. Her blogs about motherhood and marriage earned her the title of “queen of the mommy bloggers.”

However, her rise to fame was not without struggles. Heather was fired from her web development job in Los Angeles in 2002 for blogging about her company and co-workers. The internet dubbed her firing for blogging as getting “dooced,” which became shorthand for being dismissed for writing about a workplace. Her co-workers had given her the nickname “Dooce” for a typo she made while writing “dude.”

After returning to Salt Lake City, where she grew up, Heather started writing about the ups and downs of motherhood and marriage. Her blog, dooce.com, reportedly reached more than 8 million viewers a month and earned her more than $100,000 a year from ads on the blog.

Despite criticism from some readers about her use of her children’s photos and stories as material for her blog, Heather became a popular media figure. She guested on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in 2009 and was named one of the most influential women in media by Forbes the same year. She also did branded content for several companies, including Ford, Nintendo and Clorox.

Heather also wrote three books about her experiences with parenting and depression, “The Valedictorian of Death,” “Dear Daughter,” and “It Sucked Then I Cried.”

Remembering Heather

The news of Heather’s death has left the blogging and writing community in shock and mourning.

Heather’s last post on dooce.com, dated April 6, talked about the pain of her struggle with alcoholism and how early sobriety resembled living life as a clam without its shell. She also wrote about her daughter and shared music videos that held special meaning for her.

While Heather’s life was filled with struggles, she also had triumphs and touched the lives of many through her writing. Her legacy will always be remembered, and her struggles with mental health and addiction will continue to inspire conversations around these critical issues.

Seeking Help

If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call 988, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources.

News Source : Pat Saperstein

Source Link :Heather Armstrong Dead: Dooce Blogger Was 47/