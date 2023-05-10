Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dooce founder Heather Armstrong passes at 47

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Heather Armstrong, Pioneer of Mommy Blogging, Dies at 47

Heather Armstrong, known as the founder of one of the first mommy blogs, Dooce.com, passed away recently at the age of 47. According to an Instagram post made on her account, Armstrong, also known as Heather Brooke Hamilton, died on May 9th, 2023. She is survived by her daughters Leta and Marlo, her ex-husband Jon Armstrong, and her boyfriend Pete Ashdown.

Armstrong’s passing was confirmed by Ashdown, who told the Associated Press that she died by suicide. The news of her death was met with shock and grief from her followers and fans, who expressed their condolences and shared their memories of her blog.

Armstrong rose to prominence in the early days of the internet, becoming one of the first “momfluencers” and paving the way for other women to follow suit with the advent of social media platforms like Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram. Her blog, which launched in 2001, quickly gained popularity for its candor and authenticity. She shared her experiences with leaving the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, her struggles with depression, and the highs and lows of raising her daughters.

In 2009, Forbes named Armstrong one of the most influential women in media, noting that her blog had an average of 300,000 followers at the time. She also published several books, including a memoir entitled “It Sucked and Then I Cried: How I Had a Baby, a Breakdown, and a Much Needed Margarita,” and a book about her struggle with suicidal depression titled “The Valedictorian of Being Dead: The True Story of Dying Ten Times to Live.”

Armstrong was also known for being open about her mental health struggles, particularly her battles with depression. In an interview with TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie in 2012, she spoke about the fear she felt in sharing the news of her divorce from her husband. “I thought I had to talk about it, because I felt inauthentic not to share what was going on, because I’ve been so open about my life for almost 11 years,” she said.

After news of Armstrong’s death broke on social media, many took to Twitter to reflect on what her blog had meant to them. Author Roxane Gay wrote, “It’s hard to put into words just how influential she was to the blogosphere. I hope she is at peace, and that her children and loved ones are finding solace where they can.” Another user tweeted, “I used to be a huge Dooce fan; her writing about mental health did a lot for me back then. She lost me years ago, but I’d check in to see how the kids were doing, and I hoped she’d get help. I am heartbroken for her kids.”

However, some also expressed mixed feelings towards Armstrong’s blog after a 2022 post, in which she made comments about transgender people that were criticized as transphobic. Despite this, many still mourned her passing and recognized her impact on the world of blogging and social media.

