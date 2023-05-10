Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Dooce,’ Pioneering Mommy Blogger Heather Armstrong dies at 47

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Heather Armstrong, the Queen of Mommy Blogging

Heather Armstrong, also known as Dooce, was one of the original mommy bloggers who rose to fame in the early 2000s by sharing her candid stories about marriage and motherhood. However, on May 9, 2023, Armstrong passed away at the age of 47 in her home in Salt Lake City, Utah. While no official cause of death was given, her boyfriend, Pete Ashdown, revealed that she died by suicide after relapsing into alcoholism and depression.

Armstrong was open about her struggles with addiction and mental health, which made her relatable to many of her followers. Her honesty and authenticity earned her a loyal fan base and made her one of the most influential social media personalities of her time. She shared two children with her former husband, Jon Armstrong, and began dating Ashdown six years after their divorce.

As a result of her growing popularity, Armstrong was hired by major companies like Ford and Clorox, and was included in Forbes’ list of Most Influential Women in Media in 2009. She even appeared on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” that same year, cementing her status as a household name.

However, her online fame eventually took a tumble in the 2010s, and Armstrong continued to share her struggles with alcoholism and depression. She even underwent a chemically induced coma as a treatment. Despite this, she released four books that documented the minor details of pregnancy and motherhood that no one else cared to mention. Her bestselling memoir, “It Sucked and Then I Cried: How I Had a Baby, a Breakdown, and a Much Needed Margarita,” was published in 2009.

Armstrong’s impact on the blogging community was immeasurable, and her death came as a shock to many of her fans and colleagues. Roxane Gay, a prominent writer and commentator, tweeted that it was hard to put into words just how influential Armstrong was to the blogosphere.

While Armstrong’s legacy will live on, her passing is a reminder that addiction and mental health struggles affect people from all walks of life. If you or someone you know is struggling with feelings of depression or suicidal thoughts, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline offers free, round-the-clock support, information and resources for help. Reach the lifeline at 988 or 800-273-8255, or see the 988lifeline.org website.

Rest in peace, Dooce. Your honesty, humor, and vulnerability will be missed.

News Source : Muri Assunção

Source Link :Heather Armstrong, pioneering mommy blogger known as ‘Dooce,’ dead at 47 – New York Daily News/