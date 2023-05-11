Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Dooce,’ Queen of Mommy Bloggers, Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The world lost a talented writer and beloved “mommy blogger” this week with the passing of Heather Brooke Hamilton, better known as Dooce. Hamilton’s blog, Dooce.com, attracted millions of readers who followed her journey as a mother and her struggles with depression and sobriety. She wrote candidly about her experiences with mental illness and her journey to recovery, inspiring many along the way.

Hamilton’s death was confirmed by her partner, Pete Ashdown, who found her at their home in Salt Lake City. She had recently relapsed after being sober for over 18 months. The cause of death was suicide, according to The Associated Press.

At the height of her blogging career, Dooce.com attracted 8.5 million monthly readers, earning Hamilton the title of “Queen of the Mommy Bloggers” by The New York Times Magazine in 2011. Hamilton began writing her blog in 2001, posting about anything and everything, including her work as a web designer and graphic artist. She was fired from her job in 2002 after calling her boss “Her Wretchedness” on her blog, coining the term “dooced” for getting fired due to something written online.

In addition to her parenting adventures, Hamilton wrote about her experience growing up in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, from which she departed after graduating from Brigham Young University. Her parents were “heartbroken” about her writing, but as her mother, Linda, said in 2006, they realized that their daughter had fulfilled her dream of becoming a writer.

Hamilton’s writing also detailed her struggles with depression and sobriety. Her 2019 memoir, “The Valedictorian of Being Dead: The True Story of Dying Ten Times to Live,” chronicled her experimental treatment with anesthesia for depression at the University of Utah. The high doses of anesthesia brought her close to death but also “rebooted” her brain, leading to significant improvements in her mental health.

Following news of Hamilton’s death, mental health experts emphasized the importance of support and treatment for those struggling with mental illness and addiction. Kim Myers, manager of Intermountain Health’s behavioral health clinical program, noted that interventions can come from anyone who notices someone’s behavior is abnormal and that research shows that nine out of 10 people who survive a suicide attempt don’t end up dying by suicide. It’s important to remember that support is available, and there is always an opportunity to intervene.

Meg Conley, a Latter-day Saint essayist and publisher of an online newsletter called “homeculture,” paid tribute to Hamilton in an audio clip posted on her blog, saying that Hamilton’s work changed — even saved — her life. Hamilton’s decision to have another child after struggling with postpartum depression “kept me here, in so many ways,” said Conley.

Hamilton’s most recent Dooce.com entry, dated April 6, 2023, celebrated her 18 months of sobriety and reflected on the clarity it had brought her in the last year before her daughter left home for college. She wrote about her love for her daughter and included links to songs, as she often did in her posts.

The loss of Heather Brooke Hamilton, aka Dooce, is a reminder of the importance of mental health and the need for support and understanding for those struggling with mental illness and addiction. Her candid and often humorous writing touched the lives of millions, and her legacy will live on in the hope and inspiration she provided to others.

News Source : The Salt Lake Tribune

Source Link :Heather Hamilton, ‘Queen of the Mommy Bloggers’ known as ‘Dooce,’ has died/