Dead – Death – Obituary News : Doordarshan anchor Gitanjali Aiyar’s cause of death

Remembering the Legendary News Anchor Gitanjali Aiyar: A Tribute to Her Life and Career

The news of Gitanjali Aiyar’s passing has left her fans and audience in shock. On Wednesday, 7th June 2023, the world lost a legendary news anchor who introduced us to the concept of news anchoring. She was a familiar face on our television screens for over three decades, and her passing is a great loss to the media industry.

Gitanjali Aiyar started her career with Doordarshan as an English news anchor in 1971. Her charming personality and impeccable presentation skills made her an instant hit among the viewers. Her fans loved to watch her and always showered her with immense love and appreciation. For her hard work and dedication, she received the award for the Best Anchor four times.

Born on 29th January 1947, Gitanjali Aiyar completed her graduation from Loreto College Kolkata. After that, she pursued a diploma from the National School of Drama. Prior to the start of the cable industry, she was already a celebrity in the media industry. Besides Doordarshan, she also featured in several advertisements of popular brands of her time. She even acted in a Hindi TV serial titled “Khandaan”. This shows that her career was not limited to news anchoring, and she also showed her talent in the acting world.

After her successful stint with Doordarshan, Gitanjali Aiyar took up corporate communication and marketing. She was also the advisor of CII, and she held this position for several years. Although she was not active on television in recent years, her fans still loved her and always checked her details online. Therefore, when the news of her passing broke out, her fans started looking for her official obituary.

The reason for her demise is still unknown, and her fans are eagerly waiting for more details about her life. However, one thing is for sure that her passing is a tragedy for her fans, friends, and family.

Gitanjali Aiyar was not only a news anchor but also an inspiration for many aspiring journalists. She set a benchmark for news presentation and inspired many to pursue a career in journalism. Her charming personality and impeccable presentation skills made her an icon in the media industry. Her legacy will continue to inspire many young journalists in the years to come.

As we pay our sincere tribute to Gitanjali Aiyar, we remember her as a legendary news anchor who brought us the latest news from around the world. Her contribution to the media industry will always be remembered, and her fans will always cherish her memories.

At the time of writing this article, the details of her funeral are yet to be announced. We will update them here as soon as we get them. In the meantime, we join her fans and audience in mourning her loss and celebrating her life and career. Rest in peace, Gitanjali Aiyar.

