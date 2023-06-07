Dead – Death – Obituary News : Doordarshan news anchor Gitanjali Aiyar dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Gitanjali Aiyar: One of India’s first female news presenters

New Delhi mourns the loss of award-winning news anchor Gitanjali Aiyar

Gitanjali Aiyar, one of India’s first female news presenters on national broadcaster Doordarshan, passed away on Wednesday at the age of mid-70s. Aiyar, who was suffering from Parkinson’s disease, collapsed after returning home from a walk, according to sources close to the family.

Early Life and Career

Aiyar graduated from Kolkata’s Loreto College and joined Doordarshan in 1971. She was awarded the best anchor four times and won the Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini Award for Outstanding Women in 1989. Apart from presenting news programs, Aiyar was also a diploma holder from the National School of Drama (NSD) and had been a popular face in several print advertisements and even acted in Sridhar Kshirsagar’s TV drama “Khandaan”.

Association with WWF

Aiyar was associated with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and contributed to many wildlife conservation programs in India.

Condolences and Tributes

Many notable personalities took to Twitter to express their condolences on the demise of the eminent personality.

“We fondly remember the days when Gitanjali Aiyar ji graced our TV screens, leaving an indelible mark on our news-watching experiences. Saddened by her untimely demise, my heartfelt condolences to her loved ones. May she find eternal peace,” tweeted Congress leader Netta D’Souza.

“Gitanjali Aiyar, India’s one of the best TV newsreaders, warm and elegant person and woman of immense substance passed away today. Deepest condolences to her family,” tweeted journalist Sheela Bhatt.

Family and Legacy

Aiyar is survived by a son and daughter Pallavi Aiyar, who is also an award-winning journalist. Gitanjali Aiyar will always be remembered as one of India’s first female news presenters and a pioneer in the field of journalism.

News Source : PTI

Source Link :Popular Doordarshan news presenter Gitanjali Aiyar passes away/