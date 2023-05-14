Dead – Death – Obituary News : Doris L. Keefer Passes Away: Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Doris L. Keefer Obituary, Death

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Doris L. Keefer, a long-time resident of Connellsville, Pennsylvania. We offer our deepest condolences to her loved ones and friends during this difficult time. Doris L. Keefer was a cherished member of our community, and her presence will be sorely missed.

Life and Legacy

Doris L. Keefer passed away on May 8, 2023, at the age of 91. She left behind a legacy that will be remembered by her loved ones for years to come. On this memorial page, we invite friends and family members to express their condolences and honor the life of Doris L. Keefer.

Doris L. Keefer was a beloved mother and wife. Her children Judy and Robert E. Keefer, as well as her husband Kenneth E. Keefer and her siblings Audrey Perkins, Gene Burkholder, and William Burkholder, all passed away before she did. Her children Judy and Robert E. Keefer passed away prior to her passing away as well.

She is survived by her son William Keefer and his wife Sherryn, her daughter-in-law Sharon Keefer, her grandchildren Kelly English (R. J.), Kenzie Keefer (Scott Henry), Kurt Keefer (Trina), Kristy Porterfield (Matt), Jamie Falo (Michael), and Dennis Halfhill (Rochelle), in addition to her surviving siblings Ron Burkholder (Patty) and Genny Pavlick (George). In addition to her own grandchildren, she was survived by a sizable number of great-grandchildren when she passed away. Her offspring are the ones who have carried on her line.

Condolences

We encourage friends and family members to share their condolences in honor of Doris L. Keefer. To read the condolences that have been shared so far, please click on the “Condolences” link located at the bottom of this page. Your words will serve as a testament to the impact that Doris L. Keefer had on the lives of those around her.

Doris L. Keefer will be deeply missed by all who knew her. May she rest in peace.

