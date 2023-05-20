Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dorothy E. Randall Alexander: Funeral and Death Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dorothy E. Randall Alexander: A Life Well Lived

On May 14, 2023, Wallingford, Connecticut lost a beloved member of its community. Dorothy Emily (Randall) Alexander passed away at the age of 73 in Midstate Medical Center in Meriden. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home has provided us with information about her life and passing, and we honor her memory through this article.

Early Life and Education

Dorothy Emily (Randall) Alexander was born on October 30th, 1949 in Southington, Connecticut to Arthur and Dorothy (Fuller) Randall. She grew up in North Haven, where her family moved when she was a young child. She attended North Haven High School and completed her education by getting her diploma.

Professional Life and Community Involvement

Throughout her professional life, Dorothy held management positions at various retail establishments such as W.T. Grants, Woolco, K Mart, and Fazzino’s Auto Parts. However, her involvement in the North Haven/Cheshire Grange was a significant part of her life. She was a lifelong member of the organization and even held an officer role at one point.

A Life Well Lived

Dorothy Emily (Randall) Alexander’s life was one that touched many people in her community. She was a hard worker, dedicated to her job and community involvement. Her passing leaves a void that will not be easily filled.

The funeral for Dorothy Emily (Randall) Alexander was held at the Wallingford cemetery, where she was laid to rest next to her late husband, John Alexander. Dorothy’s parents, Arthur and Dorothy (Fuller) Randall, had also passed away previously.

We honor Dorothy Emily (Randall) Alexander’s life and send our condolences to her family and friends.

