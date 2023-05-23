Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Dorothy Hunt’s Passing: A Tribute”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Event of E. Howard Hunt’s Wife’s Plane Crash in 1972: A Mystery Shrouded in Speculation

Introduction

The plane crash of United Airlines Flight 553, or The City of Lincoln, on December 8, 1972, remains a significant chapter in American history. Among the victims was Dorothy Hunt, wife of E. Howard Hunt, a key participant in the Watergate scandal. Her unexpected demise added another layer of mystery and speculation to an already politically turbulent era.

The Crash and Investigations

The Boeing 737-222 flight crashed in a residential area of Chicago while attempting to make a go-around landing at Chicago Midway International Airport. The crash resulted in the death of 45 passengers and crew members. The Federal Aviation Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board, and local law enforcement agencies were involved in the immediate aftermath, sifting through the wreckage and piecing together the events that led to the crash. The accident’s outcome led to changes in airline safety measures, but beyond that, the crash became the center of a political storm due to one of its victims.

Dorothy Hunt’s Life and Death

Dorothy Hunt’s life and death have been an intriguing, controversial, and speculative topic since the fatal accident. The recent HBO series White House Plumbers spotlighted her tragic death, making it a central theme in the narrative of the Watergate scandal. A significant detail adding to the mystery of Dorothy’s death was a report by The Washington Post following the crash. According to the newspaper, Dorothy Hunt had a large sum of cash and negotiable securities at her death. This revelation fuelled conspiracy theories, with several observers suggesting that her death was not accidental. It was a deliberate act designed to eliminate potential Watergate scandal evidence.

The Political Climate of the 1970s

The political climate during the 1970s, particularly following the Watergate break-in, was politically charged. The Watergate scandal had shaken the nation’s confidence in its political institutions, and the sudden, unanticipated death of Dorothy Hunt in a plane crash added to the public’s anxiety and suspicion. E. Howard Hunt, already a central figure in the scandal, faced further scrutiny following his wife’s death; in his memoir, American Spy, E. Howard Hunt categorically referred to Dorothy’s death as an accident. Yet the climate of distrust and suspicion that had become a staple of the era left many unconvinced.

The Theory of an Orchestrated Event

Sherman Skolnick, an investigative journalist, was one of the most vocal advocates of the theory that Hunt’s death was far from accidental. He suggested that the plane crash was an orchestrated event aimed at silencing Dorothy Hunt and eliminating any damaging evidence she might have held regarding the Watergate scandal. While Skolnick’s theory has never been conclusively proven, it nonetheless fueled the simmering uncertainty surrounding Dorothy’s untimely death.

Conclusion

The tragic event of E. Howard Hunt’s wife’s plane crash in 1972 remains a significant chapter in American history, shrouded in mystery and speculation. Dorothy Hunt’s unexpected demise added another layer of complexity to an already politically turbulent era. The crash triggered a chain of investigations and inquiries, but beyond that, it became the center of a political storm due to one of its victims. The theory of an orchestrated event aimed at silencing Dorothy Hunt and eliminating any damaging evidence she might have held regarding the Watergate scandal continues to fuel speculation and intrigue to this day.

