Dead – Death – Obituary News : Doug Krenzer’s Death: Was Cancer the Cause?

Nebraska Doug Krenzer’s Obituary and Death Cause Family Mourning

On July 7, 2021, Nebraska lost one of its most beloved residents, Doug Krenzer, who passed away at the age of 65. Doug was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, as well as a dedicated community leader and business owner. His passing has left a deep void in the hearts of those who knew him, and the community at large.

Doug was born on June 2, 1956, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to parents Robert and Alice Krenzer. He grew up in the city and attended Lincoln High School, where he excelled in academics and sports. After high school, Doug attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he earned a degree in business administration. He then worked for several years in the finance industry before opening his own business, Krenzer Real Estate, in 1985.

Doug was known throughout the community for his dedication to helping others. He was actively involved in several local charities, including the Lincoln Children’s Zoo and the Food Bank of Lincoln. He also served on the board of directors for the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and was a member of the Lincoln Downtown Rotary Club.

Doug was a devoted husband to his wife, Susan Krenzer, whom he married in 1982. The couple had two children, Michael and Sarah, and three grandchildren. Doug was a doting grandfather who loved nothing more than spending time with his grandkids, taking them on trips to the zoo, playing board games, and telling them stories.

Doug was an avid sports fan and enjoyed playing golf in his free time. He was a season ticket holder for the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team and rarely missed a game. He also loved to travel and explore new places, often taking his family on trips to destinations all over the world.

Doug’s passing came as a shock to many, and the cause of his death has not been publicly disclosed. His family and friends are mourning his loss and remembering him for the kind, generous, and loving person he was.

A public memorial service for Doug was held on July 12, 2021, at the Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. The service was attended by hundreds of people, including family members, friends, colleagues, and community leaders. Speakers at the service shared their memories of Doug and paid tribute to his legacy of kindness, generosity, and service.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in Doug’s memory to the Lincoln Children’s Zoo or the Food Bank of Lincoln. Both organizations were close to Doug’s heart, and he dedicated countless hours to supporting their missions.

Doug’s passing has left a deep void in the Lincoln community, but his legacy will live on through the many lives he touched and the good deeds he did. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him, but his memory will continue to inspire and uplift those who follow in his footsteps. Rest in peace, Doug Krenzer.

