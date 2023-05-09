Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Douglas Bradford’s Dateline Investigation Reveals Secrets”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Murder of Lynne Knight: A 40-Year-Old Cold Case Finally Solved

In 1979, Lynne Knight, a 28-year-old neonatal nurse, was found brutally murdered in her apartment in Torrance, California. The case remained unsolved for over three decades until 2009 when her ex-boyfriend, Douglas Bradford, was arrested and found guilty of the crime. The story of Knight’s tragic death has been chronicled in an episode of Oxygen’s Dateline: Secrets Uncovered titled The Wire, which will air on May 9, 2017.

Lynne Knight was planning to attend her sister’s wedding in Stratford, Canada, as the maid of honor when she was murdered on August 30, 1979. Neighbors heard screams coming from her apartment and called 911. When police arrived at the scene, they found Knight’s body lying in bed, naked and with her throat nearly severed. She had been strangled with a homemade garrote and stabbed at least 15 times.

Authorities initially identified Douglas Bradford, Knight’s ex-boyfriend, as a person of interest in the case. The two had met on a skiing trip and dated for two months before Knight ended the relationship. Witnesses reported that Bradford frequently drove by her apartment after the break-up and once barged into the house while she was with another man, calling her derogatory names and throwing a lamp at her.

On the night of the murder, one of Knight’s neighbors reported seeing Bradford’s orange 280Z speeding away from the victim’s apartment. He was also spotted driving down her neighborhood in what appeared to be a stalking incident prior to the killing.

Despite these circumstantial pieces of evidence, authorities had no hard evidence linking Bradford to the crime, and he was not charged. The case went cold for over 30 years.

In 1997, the case was reopened by Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney John Lewin and Torrance detectives, but with little physical evidence, they made little progress. It wasn’t until 2007 that they found the identical kind of wire used to strangle Knight in the garage of Bradford’s elderly mother. He was arrested two years later.

In August 2014, Bradford was found guilty of first-degree murder and was sentenced to 26 years to life in prison.

The murder of Lynne Knight shocked the community and haunted detectives for decades. Her vibrant personality and love of adventure made her stand out, and her tragic death has left a lasting impact on those who knew her. The upcoming episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered will delve deeper into the case, shedding light on the investigation and the events that led to Bradford’s arrest and conviction.

The tragic murder of Lynne Knight is a reminder that justice may be slow, but it is never too late to solve a cold case and bring closure to those affected by a senseless act of violence.

