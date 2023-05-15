Dead – Death – Obituary News : Doyle Brunson, Poker Legend, Passes at 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Doyle Brunson: The Godfather of Poker

On Sunday, the world of poker lost a legend. Doyle Brunson, known as “The Godfather of Poker” and a two-time world champion, passed away at the age of 89. His agent, Brian Balsbaugh, released a statement on Twitter from Brunson’s family, announcing his passing and asking for prayers for the family.

The Legacy of a Beloved Christian Man

Brunson was not only a poker player, but also a beloved Christian man, husband, father, and grandfather. His family described him as such in their statement, and his influence went beyond the world of poker. Brunson was a gentleman and a genuine legend, as described by actor James Woods.

The Godfather of Poker

Brunson won 10 World Series of Poker tournaments, second only to Phil Hellmuth’s 16, and captured world championships in 1976 and 1977. He was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame in 1988. His impact on the game of poker was immense, as he wrote a book called “Super System” in 1979, which was one of the first books to delve into poker strategy. This book created a lasting impact that helped bring many others to the game. Brunson was called “The Godfather of Poker” and also known as “Texas Dolly.”

A Heartbreaker for the Poker World

The news of Brunson’s passing was a heartbreaker for the poker world. Five-time WSOP winner Scotty Nguyen tweeted his disbelief, saying that Brunson “made poker what it is.” Brunson’s influence on the game will never be forgotten, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of poker players. Rest in peace, Mr. Doyle Brunson, The Godfather of Poker.

News Source : Chicago Sun-Times

Source Link :Doyle Brunson, called the Godfather of Poker, dies at 89/