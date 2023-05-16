Dead – Death – Obituary News : Doyle Brunson, Poker’s Godfather, Passes at 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Doyle Brunson: The Godfather of Poker

The poker world mourns the loss of one of its greatest players, Doyle Brunson, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 89. Brunson, a two-time world champion and winner of 10 World Series of Poker tournaments, was known as the Godfather of Poker and his impact on the game was immeasurable.

Brunson was born in Longworth, Texas in 1933 and learned to play poker at a young age. He attended Hardin-Simmons University on a basketball scholarship but dropped out to pursue a career in poker. He started playing professionally in the 1950s and quickly made a name for himself in the Texas poker scene.

In 1976, Brunson won his first world championship at the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas. He repeated the feat the following year, cementing his status as one of the greatest players of all time. He went on to win eight more WSOP bracelets throughout his career.

But Brunson’s influence on the game went beyond his impressive record at the table. In 1979, he wrote a book called “Super System” that revolutionized poker strategy. The book covered everything from basic rules and hand rankings to advanced concepts like game theory and bluffing. It became an instant classic and is still considered one of the most important poker books ever written.

Brunson’s impact on the game is evident in the countless players he inspired and influenced over the years. Many of the top players in the world today credit Brunson with teaching them the skills and strategies they needed to succeed.

But Brunson’s legacy extends beyond poker. He was known for his kindness, humility, and generosity, and was beloved by players and fans alike. He was a devoted family man and a devout Christian, and his faith was a guiding force throughout his life.

Brunson’s passing is a loss not only for the poker world but for anyone who knew him or was inspired by his legacy. He will be remembered as one of the greatest players of all time and a true legend of the game. Rest in peace, Texas Dolly.

Doyle Brunson legacy Doyle Brunson career highlights Doyle Brunson impact on poker Doyle Brunson poker strategy Doyle Brunson tribute

News Source : CNBC

Source Link :2-time world champion Doyle Brunson, called the Godfather of Poker, dies at 89/