Dead – Death – Obituary News : Doyle Brunson’s death at 89: Cause investigated

Doyle Brunson Passes Away at 89: Cause of Death Revealed

Today, we are saddened to share the news of the passing of famous American personality, Doyle Brunson. The renowned poker player took his last breath at the age of 89, leaving behind a legacy that spans over 50 years in the poker industry. Brunson was a billionaire, having won numerous tournaments and authored several books on the subject of poker.

A Career Highlighted by Success

Brunson was no stranger to success in the world of poker. He won the World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event twice and was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame. He made poker history by being the first player to win $1 million and won ten WSOP bracelets during his career, which ranks second behind Phil Hellmuth’s record of sixteen bracelets, tied with Johnny Chan and Phil Ivey.

Cause of Death Revealed

Doyle Brunson passed away on May 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. While rumors circulated that he died of cancer, his family has not released an official statement regarding the cause of his passing. Brunson’s online poker room, Doyle’s Room, underwent several network affiliation changes over the years, but he severed ties with the site after a possible violation of internet gambling legislation in 2011.

A Life Full of Love and Surprises

Brunson met his wife, Louise, in 1959, and the couple married in August 1962. That same year, doctors discovered a tumor in Brunson’s neck while Louise was pregnant. Despite the cancer’s spread, an operation allowed Brunson to see the birth of their son, and there were no signs of cancer after the surgery.

A Legacy Worth Remembering

Doyle Brunson’s passing is a loss for the poker industry and all those who knew him. He will be remembered for his success, his love for his family, and his contributions to the world of poker. We offer our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.

May his soul rest in peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire future generations of poker players.

