Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dr B Ramdas Rai’s Demise in Mangaluru

Mangaluru Loses a Great Consultant General Surgeon and Professor: Dr B Ramdas Rai

The city of Mangaluru mourns the loss of one of its most esteemed medical professionals, Dr B Ramdas Rai. Dr Rai, a consultant general surgeon and professor at AJ Institute of Medical Sciences, passed away on Wednesday at his Hathill residence owing to massive cardiac failure. He was 69 years old. He is survived by his wife, son, and two brothers, Dr Devdas Rai and Dr Haridas Rai.

Dr Rai was a respected member of the medical community and had a significant impact on the healthcare sector in Mangaluru. He served as the Lions District 317 D as governor and chairman. He was also an active member of various medical associations, including the secretary of the Association of Surgeons of India and Indian Medical Association, Dakshina Kannada branches, and president of Dakshina Kannada Cricket Association.

Dr Rai’s achievements also extended beyond the medical industry. He served as the president of KMC Manipal Students Union and vice-president of All India Medical College Students Association. His contributions to the medical community and society at large were well recognized and respected.

Dr Rai was also a professor of general surgery in KS Hegde Medical Academy and Yenopoya Medical College. His expertise and knowledge in the field of medicine were invaluable to his students, colleagues, and the patients he treated.

The medical fraternity of IMA and ASI, along with medical colleges in Mangaluru, expressed their deep sorrow at Dr Rai’s untimely demise. The loss of such a prominent and respected figure has left a void in the medical community that will be hard to fill.

Dr Rai’s passing is a reminder of the invaluable contributions made by medical professionals to society. Their dedication and selflessness in treating patients with compassion and care are essential to the well-being of communities worldwide. Dr Rai will be remembered for his significant contributions to his profession and society and will continue to inspire future generations of medical professionals.

In conclusion, Dr B Ramdas Rai’s passing is a great loss to the medical community in Mangaluru. He will always be remembered for his exemplary service to the field of medicine and society. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : TNN

Source Link :B Ramdas Rai: Dr B Ramdas Rai Passes Away | Mangaluru News/