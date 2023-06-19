Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dr. Consul’s Father Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Late R.S. Kansal, Father of CMS Dr. Sanjay Kansal, from Rudki

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of R.S. Kansal, father of CMS Dr. Sanjay Kansal, at the age of 86. Mr. Kansal had retired from the Punjab National Bank.

A Life Well Lived

Mr. Kansal was a well-respected member of the community in Rudki. He was known for his kindness, generosity, and dedication to his family. He was a loving husband to his wife and a devoted father to his children.

Mr. Kansal was born in Rudki and spent his entire life in the town. He was a proud member of the local community and was involved in many social and cultural activities. He was also a devout follower of his faith and was known for his piety and devotion.

A Legacy of Service

Mr. Kansal’s legacy of service extended beyond his family and community. He was a dedicated employee of the Punjab National Bank, where he worked for many years before retiring. He was known for his professionalism, integrity, and hard work.

After retiring, Mr. Kansal continued to serve his community in many ways. He was a regular volunteer at local charities and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. He was also a mentor to many young people in the town, and his guidance and support helped many of them achieve their goals.

A Father’s Legacy

Mr. Kansal’s greatest legacy, however, is his family. He was a devoted husband to his wife and a loving father to his children. His son, Dr. Sanjay Kansal, is a respected CMS at the Civil Hospital in Rudki. Dr. Kansal has followed in his father’s footsteps and is known for his dedication to his patients and his community.

Dr. Kansal has often spoken about the influence that his father had on his life. He has said that his father’s dedication to his work and his community inspired him to become a doctor and to serve his community in the same way.

A Community Mourns

The passing of R.S. Kansal has been a great loss for the community in Rudki. He was a beloved member of the community, and his kindness, generosity, and dedication to service will be greatly missed. His legacy of service, however, will continue to inspire future generations to serve their communities and make a difference in the world.

The community in Rudki has come together to mourn Mr. Kansal’s passing and to celebrate his life. Many people have shared stories of how he touched their lives and how he made a difference in their community. His memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him, and his legacy of service will continue to inspire others for years to come.

A Final Farewell

The funeral of R.S. Kansal was held in Rudki, and it was attended by many people from the community. His family and friends gathered to say goodbye to a beloved member of their community and to celebrate his life and legacy.

As the community in Rudki mourns the loss of R.S. Kansal, they also celebrate his life and the many ways that he made a difference in their community. His legacy of service, dedication, and love will continue to inspire future generations to make a difference in the world.

