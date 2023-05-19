Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Dr. Harry Reeder’s Fatal Car Crash Investigation”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Devastating Dr. Harry Reeder Car Accident

The passing of Dr. Harry Reeder III, a well-known Senior Pastor at Briarwood Presbyterian Church, has left a huge void in the lives of his family members and the community. His life was cut short due to a devastating car accident that occurred on Thursday morning on Dunnavant Valley Road in Shelby County.

Dr. Harry Reeder Car Accident

At approximately 10:01 am, Dr. Harry Reeder’s 2022 Buick Envision collided with a 2022 International dump truck on Dunnavant Valley Road. The accident occurred near Dunnavant Place, and authorities claim that Reeder’s vehicle struck the back of the dump truck as the driver was preparing to turn. Unfortunately, the collision resulted in Reeder’s untimely death at the age of 75. The Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans confirmed his passing at the scene of the accident.

The dump truck’s driver, Brad Dawson, 38, was not injured and was able to leave the scene. The accident has left Dr. Harry Reeder’s family and the Briarwood Presbyterian Church community in shock and mourning.

Dr. Harry Reeder Obituary

Dr. Harry Reeder III was a man of great faith, a beloved Senior Pastor, writer, and spiritual teacher. He dedicated his life to serving God and sharing His message of love and grace with others. His sudden passing on Thursday has left a void that cannot be filled.

Reeder was born in Charlotte, North Carolina, and received a call to the ministry. He served as the Senior Pastor of Briarwood Presbyterian Church for over 20 years, leading his congregation with humility, knowledge, and love. His impact on the religious community and beyond cannot be overstated.

The Briarwood Presbyterian Church community, Dr. Harry Reeder III’s coworkers, and everyone who knew him are mourning his passing. His ministry will continue to resonate in the hearts and minds of those whose lives he touched. Our deepest condolences go out to the Reeder family during this difficult time.

Dr. Harry Reeder Family

Dr. Harry Reeder leaves behind a grieving family after his tragic car accident. He was married to his wife, Cindy, and they had three children and numerous grandchildren. Reeder’s family, who now must come to terms with life without their husband, father, and grandfather, have been devastated by his sudden passing.

Reeder impacted many lives through his various roles throughout his career. His voice was recognized on his daily radio and podcast program, “Today in Perspective,” where he shared his wise viewpoints. His work as an author and podcast host has also impacted a wider audience, forever changing the lives of those who have come into contact with it.

Although Dr. Harry Reeder is no longer with us, his legacy will endure through the stories told by his family and the lessons he taught them throughout his life. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Reeder family during this difficult time.

1. Harry Reeder car crash

2. Harry Reeder accident

3. Harry Reeder cause of death

4. Dr Harry Reeder fatal car accident

5. Harry Reeder wrongful death lawsuit

News Source : Model Fact

Source Link :Dr Harry Reeder Car Accident Linked To Death Cause/