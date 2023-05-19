Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dr. Harry Reeder’s Fatal Car Crash: Linked to Death Cause

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Devastating Dr. Harry Reeder Car Accident: A Tragic Loss for the Community

The passing of Dr. Harry Reeder III, the esteemed Senior Pastor at Briarwood Presbyterian Church, has left a profound impact on his family members, colleagues, and the entire community. On Thursday morning, Reeder was involved in a fatal automobile accident on Dunnavant Valley Road in Shelby County, which claimed his life at the age of 75.

The Accident

According to authorities, Reeder’s 2022 Buick Envision collided with a 2022 International dump truck as it was coming to a halt and the driver was preparing to turn. The collision occurred near Dunnavant Place at around 10:01 am. Sadly, Reeder passed away at the scene of the accident, and the dump truck driver, Brad Dawson, was unharmed.

A Life Devoted to Serving God

Dr. Harry Reeder was a well-known figure in the religious community, and his passing has left a significant void. Born in Charlotte, North Carolina, Reeder received a calling to the ministry and dedicated his life to serving God and sharing His message of love and grace. He served as the Senior Pastor at Briarwood Presbyterian Church for over 20 years and was a spiritual teacher, writer, and beloved figure in the community.

A Legacy of Faith and Inspiration

The passing of Dr. Harry Reeder III has deeply affected the Briarwood Presbyterian Church community and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. His steadfast faith, inspirational teachings, and compassionate nature touched countless lives and left an indelible mark on the world.

Dr. Reeder’s legacy will endure through his family, who must now cope with the devastating loss of their husband, father, and grandfather. He leaves behind his wife, Cindy, and three children, as well as numerous grandchildren who will cherish his memory and the lessons he imparted throughout his life.

A Message of Support

During this difficult time, we offer our heartfelt condolences to the Reeder family, his colleagues, and the Briarwood Presbyterian Church community. May you find comfort in the knowledge that Dr. Harry Reeder III achieved eternal peace in the presence of his Savior and that his memory will continue to inspire and uplift those who knew him.

The community mourns the loss of a truly remarkable individual, and we offer our support and prayers as you navigate this grieving process. Rest in peace, Dr. Harry Reeder III.

