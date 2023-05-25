Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dr. Jayanth, Dermatologist, Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. D.P. Jayanth Passes Away at 47

Dr. D.P. Jayanth, a consultant dermatologist at Manipal Hospital in Mysore, passed away yesterday afternoon after a brief illness. He was 47 years old and a resident of No. 28, ‘Deepa,’ 2nd Cross in Gokulam 3rd Stage. Dr. Jayanth leaves behind his mother Dr. Padmavathamma, wife Shilpa Patil, daughters Inchara and Ananya, brother Dr. Anand, and many relatives and friends. He was running Deepa Skin Care Clinic at Gokulam.

A Life Dedicated to Dermatology

Dr. Jayanth was a well-known dermatologist in Mysore, having worked at Manipal Hospital for many years. He was dedicated to providing his patients with the best possible care and was highly respected by his colleagues and patients alike. Dr. Jayanth was known for his expertise in diagnosing and treating a range of dermatological conditions, from common skin problems to more complex cases.

A Family Man

Dr. Jayanth was not only a respected physician but also a devoted husband and father. He is survived by his wife Shilpa Patil and two daughters, Inchara and Ananya. His family was his pride and joy, and he always made time for them even with his busy schedule. Dr. Jayanth was also close to his mother Dr. Padmavathamma and his brother Dr. Anand, who are both grieving his loss.

A Fond Farewell

Dr. Jayanth’s passing is a great loss to the medical community in Mysore and to all those who knew him. His last rites were held at Chirashanthidhama in Gokulam, and many friends and colleagues came to pay their respects. Dr. Jayanth will be remembered fondly for his dedication to his patients, his kindness, and his warm smile. He will be greatly missed.

News Source : Star of Mysore

Source Link :Consultant Dermatologist Dr. Jayanth passes away/