Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dr. Jeffrey Louis, Otolaryngology Specialist, Passes Away from Illness

Dr Jeffrey Louis Obituary – Death: Otolaryngology specialist, Dr Jeffrey Louis Died of illness

Tragically, Douglas, Georgia-based otolaryngologist (ear, nose, and throat) expert Dr. Jeffrey Louis Silveira has passed away. With his family by his side, Dr. Jeffrey Louis Silveira’s death was confirmed this evening. After a valiant struggle with illness, he passed away.

Jeff was a remarkable individual who, by his warmth, friendliness, and infectious smile, had a great influence on people around him. Dr Jeffrey has left a tremendous hole in the lives and hearts of many people, including his family, friends, patients, and neighbors. For many years to come, his legacy will continue to motivate and impact countless lives.

Dr Jeffrey Silveira’s Career and Achievements

Otolaryngology expert Dr. Jeffrey Silveira, MD, had over 35 years of experience and worked in Douglas, Georgia. His area of specialization is otologic diseases & procedures. In 1987, Dr. Silveira graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and joined the staff of prestigious hospitals such Memorial Satilla Health and Coffee Regional Medical Center. New patients are welcome at his practice, which also provides telehealth consultations.

Condolence Messages for Dr Jeffrey Louis’ Family and Friends

