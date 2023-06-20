Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dr. MA Kuttappan, Senior Congress Leader, Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Kerala Minister and senior Congress leader, Dr. MA Kuttappan, passed away at the age of 76. He had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi for some time. Dr. Kuttappan had served as the Minister of Health in the AK Antony government in 2001 and had been elected as an MLA four times, representing the Chalakudy constituency.

Born on April 12, 1947, in the village of Illavunkal in Mallappally, Kuttappan completed his medical education at Kottayam Medical College and worked as a medical officer in various hospitals in Kerala. He entered politics in 1978 and was elected to the Congress party. He went on to win the Chalakudy constituency in 1987 and served as a member of various committees and commissions, including the Khadi and Village Industries Commission, the Southern Railway Recruitment Board, and the Kerala Agricultural University Senate.

In 1996 and 2001, Kuttappan won the assembly elections from the Njarakkal constituency after a tough fight. He was also a member of the Kerala Public Service Commission and the Kerala

