Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dr. Marc Umlas: Family Mourns Death Cause

Remembering Dr. Marc Umlas: A Beloved Orthopedic Surgeon

Dr. Marc Evan Umlas was a highly accomplished orthopedic surgeon known for his expertise in Total Joint Replacement and Arthritis Surgery. He spent his entire career practicing at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, Florida, as the Stephen Muss Family Chair of Orthopaedics. He was widely regarded as one of the best in his field and helped countless patients regain mobility and independence.

Early Life and Education

Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1962, Dr. Umlas grew up in both Long Island and North Miami Beach. He graduated as valedictorian at North Miami Beach Senior High in 1980. He attended Harvard University, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude before attending Stanford University School of Medicine.

Career and Contributions

After completing his medical training, Dr. Umlas completed fellowships at Harvard Medical School and Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. He then spent his entire career practicing at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, where he was the Stephen Muss Family Chair of Orthopaedics.

He was widely regarded as one of the best in his field. His contributions to Total Joint Replacement and Arthritis Surgery have helped countless patients regain mobility and independence.

In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Umlas was a Clinical Assistant Professor at the Florida International University School of Medicine. He was known for his dedication to teaching and mentorship.

Remembering Dr. Umlas

Dr. Marc Evan Umlas passed away on May 5th, 2023, at 60, leaving behind a legacy of excellence in medicine and a lasting impact on his community.

He was known for exceptional surgical skills, kindness and compassion toward patients, and commitment to medical education. His family, friends, colleagues, and patients deeply feel the loss of Marc, who knew him as a curious, intelligent, and hilarious man.

The Umlas family has established the Marc Umlas Memorial Music Fund at Temple Beth Sholom to honor his memory. The fund will support musical programs and education for the community, reflecting Dr. Umlas’ love for music and his commitment to improving his community.

Family and Legacy

Dr. Marc Evan Umlas’s exact cause of his death has not been revealed. Marc is survived by his wife of 33 years, Rachel, and their three children, Jordan, Hannah, and Max.

He is also survived by his Father, Stephen (the late Marsha) Umlas and his sister, Shari-Lynn (Ari) Odzer.

Marc was very generous and always remembered to tell his family and friends how much he loved them. His legacy will continue through his family, his many contributions to the field of orthopedic surgery, and his impact on the lives of those who knew him.

In Conclusion

The Umlas family and the Miami Beach community mourn the loss of Dr. Marc Evan Umlas and extend their deepest condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time. May his memory be a blessing.

