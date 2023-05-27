Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dr. Mario Molina’s death: Google Doodle marks 80th birthday

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Dr. Mario Molina on his 80th Birth Anniversary

On Sunday, Google celebrated the 80th anniversary of the birth of Mexican scientist Dr. Mario Molina, who passed away on October 7, 2020. He was a well-known Mexican scientist who played a key role in the discovery of the ozone hole.

Google made a beautiful doodle of scientists on the 80th anniversary of his birth to celebrate this moment with the world. Unfortunately, Doctor Molina is no longer with us, but his legacy will always remain in everyone’s hearts. He won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1995. He was the only one who managed to convince governments to come together to save the Earth’s ozone layer.

Cause of Death of Dr. Mario Molina

Dr. Mario Molina was one of the researchers who discovered how chemicals deplete Earth’s ozone layer, which is important for protecting humans, nature, and forest fires from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet light. A Twitter post reads: “Remembering the legendary Mexican chemist #MarioMolina, who helped discover that CFCs can destroy Earth’s ozone layer, as well as the existence of the Antarctic ozone hole on his 80th birth anniversary.” today”. Dr. Molina wrote in a biography on the Nobel site: “I was already fascinated by science before I entered high school. I still remember my excitement when I first looked at paramecia and amoebas through a rather primitive toy microscope.

Early Life and Achievements

Born Mario José Molina Henríquez on March 19, 1943, in Mexico City to Roberto Molina Pasquel and Leonor Henríquez. His father was a lawyer and diplomat who served as an ambassador to Ethiopia, Australia, and the Philippines. He played a key role in the discovery of the Antarctic ozone hole and received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1995 for his role in discovering the threat to CFC gases in the Earth’s ozone layer.

He became the first Mexican scientist to receive a Nobel Prize in Chemistry and the third to receive a Nobel Prize. Throughout his career, he held various teaching and research positions, including at the University of California, Irvine, the California Institute of Technology, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of California, San Diego, and the Center for Atmospheric Sciences at Scripps Institution of Oceanography. He earned great respect and love due to his contribution to the country and achieved several honorary awards.

Conclusion

Unfortunately, the National Autonomous University of Mexico confirmed that Mario Molina died of a heart attack on October 7, 2020. His legacy will always remain in everyone’s hearts. He was a great scientist to the world.

