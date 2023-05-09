Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dr. Medardo Balang, President of St. Peter Baptist College Foundation School, Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dr. Medardo Balang Obituary – Death: St. Peter Baptist College Foundation School President, Dr. Medardo Balang Passed Away

According to an online obituary posted on Monday, May 8, 2023, St. Peter Baptist College Foundation School President, Dr. Medardo Balang has passed away unexpectedly. However, the cause of death was not disclosed.

SPBCF Activity Page share the devastating news on their official Facebook page saying;

“We are saddened to announce the death of our School President Dr. Medardo Balang Castroverde last May 8, 2023, 11:44 pm.”

A Life Well-Lived

Dr. Medardo Balang will be remembered as a visionary leader who was dedicated to improving education and the lives of students. He was a passionate advocate for education and worked tirelessly to ensure that students had access to the best possible education.

Dr. Balang was a role model for many students and educators. He was known for his commitment to excellence, his passion for teaching, and his ability to inspire others to achieve their goals.

During his tenure as president of St. Peter Baptist College Foundation School, Dr. Balang oversaw significant improvements in the school’s infrastructure, academic programs, and student services. Under his leadership, the school became one of the top-performing institutions in the region.

He was also a respected member of the academic community. He contributed to numerous research projects, published several articles in academic journals, and presented his work at conferences around the world.

A Loss to the Community

The passing of Dr. Medardo Balang is a loss not only to his family and friends but also to the entire community. He was a dedicated leader who worked tirelessly to improve the lives of students and the community at large.

His contributions to education will be felt for generations to come. He leaves behind a legacy of excellence, dedication, and passion for teaching that will continue to inspire students and educators for years to come.

The St. Peter Baptist College Foundation School community is devastated by his sudden passing. They have lost a mentor, a friend, and a leader who was deeply committed to their success.

Condolences and Prayers

During this difficult time, we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Dr. Medardo Balang. We pray that they find comfort and strength in each other and in the memories of a life well-lived.

We also invite everyone to join us in praying for the repose of his soul. May he rest in peace and may his legacy continue to inspire others to pursue their dreams and make a positive impact on the world.

Dr. Balang will be deeply missed but his contributions to education and the community will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Dr. Medardo Balang.

