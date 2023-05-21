Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dr. Rashid Buttar’s Death: Antivax Figure Passes Away at 57

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Renowned Doctor Dr. Rashid Buttar Passes Away at 57

The news of Dr. Rashid Buttar’s passing has left the medical community and his followers in shock. Dr. Buttar was a well-known doctor who had a double major in Biology and Theology. He passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at his home while spending time with his family. His family confirmed the news of his passing through a statement.

Dr. Rashid Buttar was a former US Army Major and served with the 5th Special Forces Group and 101st Airborne Division. He attended Washington University and the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences in Des Moines, Iowa, where he obtained a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree. Dr. Buttar was known for his work in integrative medicine and alternative therapies.

As news of his passing broke, social media was flooded with tributes and condolences. Many people were keen to know the cause of his death. However, the family has not shared any details of the cause of death.

Dr. Rashid Buttar is survived by his three children, Rahan, Abie, and Sara. The family has requested privacy during this time, and no service arrangements have been shared as of yet.

Dr. Buttar was a champion for truth and health and dedicated his life to serving humanity. His passing has left a void in the medical community, and he will be deeply missed. Many have paid tribute to him, and his legacy will live on through his work and the lives he touched.

In conclusion, the medical community and his followers mourn the loss of Dr. Rashid Buttar. He was a dedicated doctor who made significant contributions to the field of integrative medicine and alternative therapies. His legacy will continue to inspire and guide future generations of healthcare professionals.

News Source : Amzad Khan

Source Link :How did Dr Rashid Buttar die? Tribute pours in as Antivax crank has died at the age of 57/