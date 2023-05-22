Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Did Dr. Rashid Buttar Die Suddenly from Vaccine Shedding?

Dr. Rashid Buttar, one of the infamous Disinformation Dozen, recently passed away, causing uproar among COVID-19 conspiracy theorists and anti-vaccination activists. However, rumors began to circulate that he had died from vaccine shedding, even though he was never vaccinated against COVID-19.

Buttar had been admitted to the ICU for six days after suffering a stroke and myocarditis. Despite not being vaccinated, he blamed vaccine shedding for his conditions, claiming that vaccinated individuals’ spike proteins had entered his body to poison him. However, vaccine shedding is only possible with live, attenuated virus vaccines, and COVID-19 vaccines do not use live viruses.

The truth is that the cause of Buttar’s death is still unknown. It is possible that he developed viral myocarditis after a COVID-19 infection, as studies have shown that the risk of developing myocarditis is much higher with a single COVID-19 infection than with three doses of any COVID-19 vaccine.

Buttar’s controversial history includes accusations of unprofessional conduct while treating cancer patients, illegal marketing of unapproved topical creams, and violations of Good Manufacturing Practices. He was listed as part of the Disinformation Dozen, responsible for up to 65% of anti-vaccine content on major social media sites.

In conclusion, Dr. Rashid Buttar did not die from vaccine shedding, and the exact cause of his death is still unknown. It is important to rely on factual information and not spread misinformation, especially in the midst of a global pandemic.

Dr. Rashid Buttar Vaccine shedding Conspiracy theories COVID-19 pandemic Anti-vaccination movement

News Source : Tech ARP

Source Link :Did Dr. Rashid Buttar die suddenly from vax shedding?!/