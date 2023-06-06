Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dr. Steve Groff, York’s Hemp Trailblazer, Dies by Apparent Suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dr. Steve Groff Obituary – Death: York Hemp Pioneer, Dr. Steve Groff Died by an Apparent Suicide

Dr. Steve Groff passed away on June 4, leaving behind a legacy as an advocate for Pennsylvania hemp processing. He was a prominent supporter of the resurrected hemp sector and helped to improve Pennsylvania’s processing capacity with his purchase of the HempTrain postharvest decortication and separation machinery. Groff also contracted 2,000 acres in Pennsylvania for fiber hemp, which helped to gain national attention for the industry.

A Life of Accomplishments

Dr. Groff was more than just an advocate for hemp processing. He was a surgeon who founded the OSS Health Orthopedic Hospital in York. After a bike accident in 2011, Groff and his family opened Wyndridge Farm near Dallastown, which became a popular restaurant, artisan brewery, and event space.

Groff was a multifaceted individual who made significant contributions to his community. His work in hemp processing and medicinal cannabis helped to improve the state’s industry and provided momentum for future growth.

A Tragic Loss

The coroner’s office for York County determined that Groff committed suicide, leaving family, friends, and colleagues in shock and grief. The loss of such a promising being is a tragedy that is difficult to express in words.

We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Dr. Groff during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you, and we hope that they help bring some measure of comfort in the face of this great loss.

Dr. Steve Groff was a true pioneer in the hemp industry, and his contributions will be remembered for years to come. His loss is a tragedy, but his legacy lives on through the work he did and the lives he touched.

