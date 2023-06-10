Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dr. Zur Hausen, German Virologist and Nobel Laureate, Passes Away from Cancer

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dr. Zur Hausen Obituary – Death: German virologist, Nobelist, Dr. Zur Hausen Died from Cancer

Dr. Zur Hausen Obituary: The discovery that the supposedly harmless human papillomavirus, which is notorious for causing warts, also causes cervical cancer, for which Dr. Harald zur Hausen, a German virologist, won the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 2008, led to his death on May 29 at his Heidelberg, Germany, home. He was 87.

The German Cancer Research Center in Heidelberg, which Dr. zur Hausen oversaw for 20 years, made the announcement of his passing. Dr. zur Hausen suffered a stroke in May, according to Josef Puchta, a longtime friend and coworker who served as the center’s former administrative director.

Human papillomavirus, or HPV, is a sexually transmitted illness that can also cause other malignancies, including those of the vagina, vulva, penis, anus, and back of the throat. Dr. zur Hausen’s finding cleared the path for vaccines against HPV.

The National Cancer Institute estimates that over 600,000 people per year are diagnosed with cancer linked to HPV. As much as 90% of such cancers can be avoided with vaccination.

Dr. Margaret Stanley, an HPV researcher at the University of Cambridge, said in an interview that Dr. zur Hausen leaves behind “a huge legacy” in the form of a vaccine and tests that can help save lives when used to identify the virus.

Words fall short of expressing our grief for your loss, as we mourn with family and friends for this great loss. We are truly sorry to hear of the loss of this promising being. Please accept our condolences, and may our prayers help comfort you. Please accept our heartfelt condolences.

Feel free to drop condolence messages and prayers for the family and friends of the deceased, as it will go a very long way at this difficult time of theirs.

Cancer research Human papillomavirus (HPV) Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine Oncology Medical science

News Source : TOP INFO GUIDE

Source Link :German virologist, Nobelist, Dr. Zur Hausen Died from Cancer – TOP INFO GUIDE/