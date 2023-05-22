Dead – Death – Obituary News : Driver Arrested After Speeding Car Kills Man in Delhi’s Moti Bagh

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Death of a 36-Year-Old Man after Being Run Over by Speeding Car in West Delhi

In the early hours of Sunday, a 36-year-old man named Ajay Gupta lost his life in a tragic incident near the Moti Bagh metro station in West Delhi. The incident occurred when Gupta, who ran a grocery shop, was returning home on his two-wheeler and was allegedly run over by a speeding car. The car was being driven by a 28-year-old woman who was an architect by profession and a resident of Ashok Vihar. The police said that the woman was returning from a party in Greater Kailash when the accident occurred.

The police received a PCR call at 4.08 am regarding the accident. Upon reaching the spot, they found two vehicles in a damaged condition on the road towards the Moti Nagar flyover. The driver of the offending vehicle admitted an injured Gupta to ABG Hospital, from where he was taken to ESI Hospital by his relatives. However, when the police reached the spot, they found the victim unfit to provide a statement. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The police have arrested the woman who was driving the car and registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and later section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. Gupta’s body was sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for post-mortem.

The tragic incident has left Gupta’s family shattered. He is survived by his wife and two children who live in Basai Darapur. According to his family members, Gupta had left home late at night to get medicines for himself.

The incident highlights the need for responsible driving and adherence to traffic rules. Speeding on the roads can lead to fatal accidents like these, causing irreparable damage to the victim’s family. It is essential to remember that one’s actions on the road not only affect their own life but also the lives of others.

The police have urged the citizens to follow traffic rules and regulations, and drive responsibly. They have also advised people not to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs and to avoid speeding, especially during late hours when the roads are relatively empty.

In conclusion, the death of Ajay Gupta is a tragic reminder of the consequences of reckless and irresponsible driving. It is a wake-up call for all of us to be more responsible and cautious while driving on the roads. May his soul rest in peace, and his family finds the strength to cope with this irreparable loss.

