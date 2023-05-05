Dead – Death – Obituary News : Driver dies in accident involving TDP leader

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Senior TDP leader Merla Venkata Narasimha Rao dies in a road accident

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district’s Atrayapuram Mandal’s Merlapalem village witnessed a tragic incident as the senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Merla Venkata Narasimha Rao (Babi) lost his life in a road accident. The incident occurred on Friday morning when he was on his way back from his Swagaram. His bike skid off the road near Rajahmundry in the West Godavari district when he tried to avoid hitting a divider. The police have reported the incident and the post-mortem has been conducted, and the body has been handed over to the family.

TDP leaders express grief over Babi’s sudden demise

Reacting to the sad news, TDP’s National Vice-President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed his condolences over the sudden demise of the senior leader. Other TDP leaders such as Bandaru Satyanarayana Rao, Mudunuri Venkata Raju, Mullapudi Baskar Rao, Karuturi Narasimha Rao, Kayala Jagannatham, and others also paid their respects by placing wreaths on Babi’s body. Babi’s brother, Sarpanch Merla Ramuni, also consoled the family members and relatives.

Babi’s contribution to TDP and society

Babi had been a senior TDP leader and had served as the former MLA from Atreyapuram in the East Godavari district. He had been actively involved in the party’s activities and had been contributing to the welfare of society for a long time. He was known for his kindness, dedication, and commitment to his work.

Conclusion

The sudden demise of the senior TDP leader Merla Venkata Narasimha Rao has left a void in the party and society. His contributions to the TDP and society will always be remembered. The TDP leaders and his followers will always cherish his memories and continue to work towards his vision of a better society.

News Source : ABN

Source Link :డివైడర్‌ ఢీకొని టీడీపీ నేత మృతి/