Dead – Death – Obituary News : Drug Overdose Claims Player’s Life

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Death of Kabaddi Player due to Overdose of Chitta

Introduction

Muktsar district in Punjab witnessed a tragedy recently when a kabaddi player, Harbhajan Singh, allegedly died due to an overdose of ‘chitta’. The incident has sent shockwaves across the state, and the deceased’s family members have claimed that two persons were detained by the police in this regard. Harbhajan Singh was a resident of Khokhar village and is survived by his wife and two kids.

What is Chitta?

Chitta is a synthetic drug that has become a menace in Punjab over the last few years. It is a combination of various chemicals and is highly addictive. The drug is known to cause severe health problems, including organ failure and death. The use of chitta has become rampant in Punjab, and the state government has launched several campaigns to curb its use.

Harbhajan Singh’s Death

Harbhajan Singh was a kabaddi player and was well-known in his village. He was a healthy and active person who had won several awards in kabaddi tournaments. However, his life was cut short due to an overdose of chitta. According to reports, Harbhajan Singh had consumed the drug along with two of his friends. The trio had reportedly bought the drug from a local dealer.

After consuming the drug, Harbhajan Singh started to feel unwell, and his friends rushed him to a nearby hospital. However, it was too late, and Harbhajan Singh was declared dead on arrival. The news of his death spread quickly, and his family members and friends were inconsolable.

Police Investigation

The police have launched an investigation into Harbhajan Singh’s death and have detained two persons in this regard. The police have also seized a significant amount of chitta from the arrested persons. The investigations are ongoing, and the police are trying to ascertain the source of the drug.

The use of chitta is a severe problem in Punjab, and the state government has taken several steps to curb its use. The police have launched several campaigns to arrest drug dealers and have seized a significant amount of drugs from various parts of the state.

Conclusion

The tragic death of Harbhajan Singh is a grim reminder of the dangers of drug abuse. The use of chitta has become a severe problem in Punjab, and it is essential to take urgent steps to curb its use. The state government must launch more campaigns to create awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and provide better rehabilitation facilities for drug addicts.

Harbhajan Singh’s death has devastated his family, friends, and the entire kabaddi community in Punjab. His untimely death is a loss not only for his family but also for the entire state. It is time for everyone to come together and fight this menace of drug abuse, which is destroying the lives of our youth. We must take collective responsibility and work towards creating a drug-free society.

News Source : The Tribune India

Source Link :Player dies of drug ‘overdose’/