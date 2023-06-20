Dead – Death – Obituary News : Drummer of Butthole Surfers dies from lung disease.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Teresa Taylor: The Drummer of Butthole Surfers

The world of music has lost another great talent, as musician Teresa Taylor, also known as Teresa Nervosa, passed away at the age of 60 after battling lung disease. Taylor was the drummer for the Texas punk group Butthole Surfers, which also included Gibby Haynes, King Coffey, Jeff Pinkus, and Paul Leary.

The news of Taylor’s passing was shared by Butthole Surfers on Instagram, along with a photo of the late musician. “Teresa Taylor passed away peacefully this weekend after a long battle with lung disease,” the band wrote. “She will live in our hearts forever. RIP, dear friend.”

Cheryl Curtice, who was identified as Taylor’s partner by Billboard, also shared the news on Facebook and mentioned that there will be a memorial service in the future. “Teresa passed away clean and sober, peacefully in her sleep, this weekend. She was so brave, even in the face of her horrible disease. We were all fortunate to have her beautiful, strong spirit in our lives. She will be forever missed,” Curtice wrote. “I love you, beloved Teresa.”

Taylor, who was originally from Texas, joined Butthole Surfers in 1983. She shared the story of how she joined the band in an Instagram video on the band’s page. It all started with a moment of jamming with Haynes, and after that bonding moment, Haynes asked her if she would like to join their group to drum with Coffey. “I was like, ‘Gibby, can you, in my lifetime, can you get me to Paris?’ And he said, ‘Yes, I can,'” Taylor said. “So I called my mom and I said, ‘Mom, my ship’s come in.'”

Taylor drummed in the group between 1983 and 1985 and between 1986 and 1989, after which she took a leave due to seizures she said were due to a brain aneurysm before having brain surgery in 1993, according to Billboard. She explained why she left to The Austin Chronicle in 2008. “I didn’t want to leave the band, but I really wasn’t well. I was flipping out, drinking too much and all that,” she said in reflection at the time. She returned to play with the band again in 2009, Billboard reported.

Butthole Surfers was known for their experimental sound, combining punk, rock, and psychedelic elements in their music. Taylor’s drumming was a vital component to their sound, and her style was often described as frenetic and chaotic, perfectly complementing the band’s unique sound.

Taylor’s death is a significant loss to the music industry, and her contributions to Butthole Surfers will always be remembered by fans. Her legacy as a talented musician and a brave individual who fought against her disease will continue to inspire many. Rest in peace, Teresa Taylor.

News Source : Morgan Hines

Source Link :Butthole Surfers drummer dies after lung disease/