Dead – Death – Obituary News : Drumquin Priest Mourned After Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Fr Kevin Mullan: A Community Leader and Beloved Priest

On August 23, 2021, the community of Drumquin mourned the loss of Fr Kevin Mullan, their beloved parish priest. Originally from Omagh, Fr Kevin had been deeply involved in community activities in and around Drumquin for several years. He was not only a spiritual leader but also a community leader who worked tirelessly for the betterment of his parishioners.

A Priest Devoted to His Parishioners

Fr Kevin was ordained to the priesthood in 1971. He had spent over 50 years serving as a priest, and his devotion to his parishioners was evident in all that he did. He was always available to listen, offer guidance, and provide support to those in need. He was a priest who truly embodied the ideals of Christianity and was an inspiration to all who knew him.

Fr Kevin’s tireless work often went beyond the call of duty. He was known for his visits to the homes of the sick and elderly, and he often provided comfort to those who were struggling with grief and loss. He was also an advocate for social justice and worked to empower those who were marginalized in his community.

A Community Leader

Fr Kevin was deeply involved in community activities in and around Drumquin. He was a champion of the campaign to retain acute services at the Tyrone County Hospital, which was a crucial issue for the local community. He also played a vital role in cross-community and ecumenical work, bringing together people from different backgrounds and faiths to work towards a common goal.

During the aftermath of the 1998 Omagh bomb, Fr Kevin’s leadership and compassion were particularly evident. He provided comfort and support to the families of the victims and worked to bring the community together in the face of tragedy. His dedication and selflessness during this time were truly remarkable.

A Legacy of Love and Service

Fr Kevin’s passing has left a significant void in the community of Drumquin. He was a beloved priest and community leader who touched the lives of many. His legacy of love and service will continue to inspire and guide those who knew him.

Fr Kevin’s life was a testament to the power of faith, love, and service. He was a shining example of what it means to live a life dedicated to helping others. His selflessness and kindness will be remembered by all who knew him, and his spirit will continue to live on in the community he served so faithfully.

A Final Farewell

The funeral of Fr Kevin Mullan was a solemn and emotional occasion, attended by many members of the local community, as well as priests and dignitaries from across the region. Tributes poured in for Fr Kevin, with many describing him as a true servant of God and a beacon of hope and love in the community.

Fr Kevin’s passing is a great loss to the community of Drumquin and beyond. However, his legacy of love and service will continue to inspire and guide us all. May he rest in peace.

News Source : We Are Tyrone

Source Link :Beloved Drumquin priest passes away/