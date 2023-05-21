Dead – Death – Obituary News : DSS Leader of Sangharsha Samiti Dies in Mangaluru

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Bhaskar M Malavoor: The Founder Member of Dalit Sangharsha Samiti in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru, a city located in the southwestern part of Karnataka, mourns the loss of Bhaskar M Malavoor. The founder member of Dalit Sangharsha Samiti in Dakshina Kannada passed away at the age of 66 on Saturday in a private hospital.

Who Was Bhaskar M Malavoor?

Bhaskar M Malavoor was a social worker who dedicated his life to the betterment of the Dalit community in Karnataka. He was also a famous musician and a former president of the Malavoor GP. He is survived by four children.

Bhaskar’s Contribution to Society

Bhaskar was a pioneer in the fight against caste discrimination in Karnataka. He was one of the founding members of the Dalit Sangharsha Samiti in Dakshina Kannada, an organization that fights for the rights of the Dalit community.

Bhaskar’s efforts were instrumental in the development of the Malavoor GP. He worked tirelessly to improve the living conditions of the people in his village. He also played a crucial role in the construction of a community hall and a library in Malavoor.

Apart from his work in the social sector, Bhaskar was also a talented musician. He was known for his soulful renditions of Kannada folk songs. His music was a reflection of his love for his culture and his people.

Bhaskar’s Legacy

Bhaskar’s contribution to society was immense. He was a leader who inspired many to join the fight against caste discrimination. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations to work towards a more equitable and just society.

Bhaskar’s body was donated to a medical college in the city as per his wish. His selfless act of donating his body for medical research is a testament to his commitment to the betterment of society.

Condolences Pour In

The news of Bhaskar’s passing has left a void in the hearts of people who knew him. Former minister K Abhaychandra Jain, DSS state organizing convener Devadas, and district convener Raghu K Ekkaru are among those who have expressed their condolences.

In Conclusion

The passing of Bhaskar M Malavoor is a great loss to the Dalit community in Karnataka. His contribution to society will be remembered for years to come. His life’s work serves as an inspiration to all those who believe in the fight against caste discrimination. May his soul rest in peace.

