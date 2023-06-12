Dead – Death – Obituary News : Duane Weber: Suspect in DB Cooper Case and Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Mysterious Life of Duane Weber: A Suspect in the DB Cooper Kidnapping

In 1995, Duane Weber made a shocking confession to his wife Jo on his deathbed: “I’m Dan Cooper.” This revelation would lead Jo on a decades-long journey to uncover the truth about her husband’s past and his possible connection to the infamous DB Cooper kidnapping.

On November 24, 1971, a man known only as DB Cooper hijacked a Northwest Orient Airlines plane and demanded a ransom of $200,000 from the US government. He then parachuted out of the plane and disappeared, leaving behind a mystery that has yet to be solved.

Duane Weber was one of the suspects in the case, and his confession to Jo fueled her suspicions that he may have been involved in the crime. However, the FBI ultimately eliminated him as a suspect due to inconclusive DNA tests on his discarded tie and the lack of a match to his fingerprint on the cigarette butts or the area around his plane seat.

Despite this, Jo continued to investigate her husband’s past and found evidence that suggested he may have been using fake IDs and had a criminal record. She also discovered that Duane had taken her on a sentimental trip to the Columbia River in Washington state, where ransom money and cash belonging to Cooper were eventually found.

Jo’s tireless efforts to uncover the truth came to an end in October 2021 when she passed away in a long-term care facility in Pensacola, Florida. Her legacy remains, however, as one of the few people who dedicated their lives to solving the mystery of the DB Cooper kidnapping.

Duane Weber’s life was shrouded in mystery, and little is known about his childhood or early years. He was likely born in Florida and served in the army before becoming an insurance salesman. He had at least one daughter with his ex-wife and two children with Jo.

While Duane may never be definitively linked to the DB Cooper case, his story serves as a reminder of the enduring fascination with one of the most infamous crimes in American history. The search for answers continues, and perhaps one day, the truth will finally be revealed.

