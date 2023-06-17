Dead – Death – Obituary News : Duluth Man Dies by Suicide at Holiday Inn

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Calvin Carson Obituary – Death: Duluth, Minnesota Man, Calvin Carson Died from Suicide by Jumping at Holiday Inn in Duluth, Minnesota

The family of a 34-year-old Duluth, Minnesota, resident who committed suicide at a well-liked downtown hotel parking ramp is devastated. Calvin Carson, also known as “Cali Cal,” was a cherished father of four children, brother, uncle, and friend to many. Yesterday, he tragically took his own life at the Holiday Inn & Suites Duluth-Downtown parking ramp.

The Tragic Incident

The fatal occurrence took place in the 200 block of West Superior Street, in the hotel parking lot. A man was reported to be threatening suicide, and law enforcement authorities arrived on the site. Due to the sad incident’s proximity to a traffic stop and the fact that many people are allegedly in town for Marathon Week, numerous bystanders saw it happen. The tragic suicide jumper episode has been the subject of numerous viral videos. A witness to the incident claimed that his family’s life and his own will never be the same.

A Life Lost

Calvin Carson was well known in the Duluth community, and his death has left many people in shock and mourning. He was a beloved father who left behind four children, and his family and friends are struggling to come to terms with his loss.

Ongoing Investigations

Investigations are still ongoing into the circumstances surrounding Calvin Carson’s death. It is a tragedy that has affected many people, and the community is coming together to mourn his passing and offer support to those who loved him.

Seeking Help

The death of Calvin Carson is a heartbreaking reminder of the importance of seeking help when struggling with mental health issues. Suicide is a preventable tragedy, and it is essential that we all work to support those who may be struggling. If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or struggling with mental health issues, there is help available. Please reach out to a trusted friend or family member, or contact a mental health professional or crisis hotline for support.

A Final Goodbye

The loss of Calvin Carson is a tragedy that has touched many lives. His family, friends, and the community will miss him deeply. We offer our condolences to his loved ones and hope that they can find comfort in memories of the time they shared with him. Rest in peace, Calvin Carson.

