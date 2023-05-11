Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dundee West FC Mourns Jack Stewart’s Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Jack Stewart: A Tribute to a Beloved Football Player

It is with heavy hearts that we are passing along the following reminiscence, which was provided to us by Dundee West FC. We want Jack’s family, friends, and clubmates to know that they are in our thoughts and prayers as they go through this difficult time together with Jack. Please be assured that we are keeping you and your family in our thoughts and prayers.

A Sad Loss for Dundee West FC

All at Dundee West are devastated to learn of the sudden passing of Jack Stewart on Sunday 5th May 2025. Jack aged 22, joined the club as a Wee Westie player at age of 3. Jack’s dad, Ian also supported his son and his teammates throughout the years. The Stewart family were a massive part of the Wee Westie family. The Stewart family home was often where Jack and his teammates would follow Coaches Robbo and Gav after games for a well-earned tea and scones.

Jack, a pupil at Sidlaw View PS, was a popular member of the school as well as supporting his friends in their football matches. The Stewart family and Jack's teammates were blessed with his talent, infectious smile and gentle nature.

A Memorable Player of Sidlaw View Primary School

Jack, a pupil at Sidlaw View Primary School, was a star football player who was loved and respected by his teammates. He was a natural leader on the field and had the ability to make his teammates feel confident and motivated. His passion for the game was contagious, and he was always the first to arrive at practice and the last to leave. Jack was an inspiration to his teammates, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

