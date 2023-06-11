Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dunedin Principal Kristan Mouat’s Sudden Death Investigated

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kristan Mouat, Co-Principal of Logan Park High School, Passes Away

On Saturday, June 10, 2023, the education community in Dunedin, New Zealand was shocked by the sudden and unexpected passing of Kristan Mouat, the co-principal of Logan Park High School. Mouat had dedicated over 25 years of her life to the field of education, spending nearly two decades at LPHS before becoming co-principal six years ago.

Who Was Kristan Mouat?

Kristan Mouat was a passionate educator who had a deep commitment to her students and colleagues. She had been a member of the senior management team at LPHS before being promoted to co-principal in 2017. Alongside Peter Hills, Mouat led the school with kindness, vibrancy, and inclusivity.

Kristan Mouat’s Sudden Passing

Mouat passed away at her home on Saturday, June 10, leaving the Logan Park High School community devastated by the loss of a beloved educator and leader. The specific cause of her death has not been made public, and the school board has expressed their condolences to her family and colleagues.

Kristan Mouat’s Obituary, Funeral, and Tributes

At this time, an obituary for Kristan Mouat is awaited. The funeral arrangements will be decided by her family, who are likely to keep them private. Tributes have emerged online for the late co-principal, with former students and colleagues sharing their memories of her impact on their lives and education.

The Logan Park High School community is mourning the loss of Mouat, and the school will be closed on Monday and Tuesday to allow students, staff, and families to process the news. Our thoughts are with Kristan Mouat’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

News Source : OxGaps

