Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Dunlap Legend Fredonia Fred Dies’

Remembering Fredonia Fred: Dunlap’s Legendary Resident

A local 3 viewer recently reached out to inform us about the passing of one of Dunlap’s long-time legendary residents, affectionately nicknamed Fredonia Fred by many. Fred was a dog who was reportedly dumped by his owner while going up Fredonia Mountain in 2016. Despite this, Fred never left the mountain and wouldn’t allow anyone to pick him up.

According to the viewer, Fred was tragically struck and killed by a car over the weekend. A resident who stopped to confirm his passing buried him at the switchback on Fredonia Mountain, where he had slept and survived for so long with the help of people who adored him and frequently provided him with food, water, shelter, and love.

A Beloved Fixture on Fredonia Mountain

Fredonia Fred quickly became a fixture on Fredonia Mountain, where he was seen by many residents and visitors alike. He was known for his friendly personality and his love of people. Despite his difficult circumstances, Fredonia Fred always seemed to be in good spirits and enjoyed the attention he received from those who stopped to visit him.

Many people in the community grew to love Fredonia Fred and regularly left food and water for him on the mountain. Some even built makeshift shelters for him to protect him from the elements.

A Community Mourns Fred’s Passing

Fredonia Fred’s passing has left a hole in the hearts of many in the Dunlap community. Residents who frequently passed him going up and down the mountain are mourning his loss and remembering the joy he brought to their lives.

“Fredonia Fred will be truly missed by the many residents who passed him going up and down the mountain. May the mountains in the sky always be free for Fred,” said viewer Mike Maddalena.

The outpouring of love for Fredonia Fred on social media has been overwhelming. Many people have shared their favorite memories of him and expressed their sadness at his passing. Some have even suggested creating a memorial in his honor.

Remembering Fredonia Fred’s Legacy

Despite his difficult circumstances, Fredonia Fred’s legacy is one of love and resilience. He showed us that even in the face of adversity, it is possible to find joy and happiness in the world.

His story is a reminder that our four-legged friends are more than just pets – they are beloved members of our families and communities. We should never take their presence for granted and should always treat them with the love and respect they deserve.

As we mourn the loss of Fredonia Fred, let us remember the joy he brought into our lives and the love he inspired in our hearts. Rest in peace, Fredonia Fred – you will be missed.

News Source : Local3News.com

Source Link :Longtime Dunlap legend, ‘Fredonia Fred’, passed away this weekend | Local News/