Dead – Death – Obituary News : Duquesne basketball player’s cause of death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Garry Nelson, Duquesne Basketball Legend, Passes Away at 73

Garry Nelson, a beloved figure in the Duquesne basketball program, passed away on May 25, 2022, at the age of 73. He was not only a star on the court, but also a mentor off it, leaving a lasting impact on the Dukes and the basketball community as a whole.

The Nelson Twins

Garry and his twin brother Barry were known as the “Nelson Twins” during their time at Duquesne in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Together, they led the Dukes to two NCAA Tournament appearances, an NIT berth, and a 59-16 overall record.

A Remarkable Person

After his playing career, Garry went on to graduate from Duquesne Law School and work as an assistant district attorney for Allegheny County. Duquesne University President Ken Gormley called Garry “a remarkable person who excelled in everything he did.”

A Dominant Force

Garry was a dominant force on the court, averaging 12.8 points and 9.6 rebounds per game during his three seasons at Duquesne. He controlled the glass, leading the team in rebounding as a sophomore and junior. His stellar performance earned him a spot on Duquesne’s All-Century Team.

A Hero to Many

Garry and Barry inspired future generations of basketball fans, including former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher. Cowher mentioned the Nelson Twins in his commencement speech at Duquesne, saying “They were my heroes.”

A Life Well-Lived

Garry is survived by his two sons, Garrett and Blue. His funeral service was held at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Glenshaw. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Garry Nelson Memorial Scholarship Fund at Duquesne University.

Garry Nelson may be gone, but his legacy will live on in the hearts of those he touched on and off the court.

Duquesne basketball player death Death of Duquesne ball star Cause of death for Duquesne basketball player Tragic end of Duquesne ball player Investigation into Duquesne basketball player’s death

News Source : Ankush Singh

Source Link :How did the Duquesne ball star die?/