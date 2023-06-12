Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dwight Allen’s Unexpected Passing – Condolences

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dwight Allen Obituary: Remembering the Life of a Loving Husband, Father, and Jazz Musician

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Dwight Wayne Allen, 73, on April 14, 2023, in Wichita Falls, TX. He was surrounded by his loved ones until his final moments. Dwight will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Early Life and Career

Dwight was born on March 24, 1950, in Fort Worth, Texas, to L.A. Allen and Charlesetta Richardson (Wilson). He was the eldest of seven children. Dwight married the love of his life, Deborah Ann Allen (Lloyd), in a religious ceremony on June 14, 1969. They had three children together, Bianca Bedgood (Allen), Tamika Allen, and Rika Johnson (Allen).

Dwight was a professional trumpet player who performed with several well-known R&B artists in the 1960s and early 1970s, including Aretha Franklin, The Temptations, and Johnny Taylor. He later joined the United States Air Force in 1974 as a dental technician, subsequently becoming a Dental Instructor. During his military career, he was stationed in Lubbock, Texas (Reece AFB), Rome, New York (Griffiss AFB), and Wichita Falls, Texas (Sheppard AFB), where he eventually called home with his family after serving his country.

Professional Life and Hobbies

Following his military service, Dwight worked for Work Services Corporation as a Contract Postal Project Manager at Sheppard Air Force Base for 20 years. He then worked for the Texas Department of Corrections (Allred Unit) for ten years before retiring.

Dwight had a passion for walking, traveling, and spending time with his kids, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter. He was a lover of jazz music and a dedicated Dallas Cowboys fan. He was fascinated by history, whether it was ancient, animal kingdom, or military. He enjoyed reading and learning. Dwight never met a stranger and left an indelible effect on everyone he met. He valued good discourse and constructive argument. He was full of life!

Final Resting Place

Dwight was predeceased by his parents, LA Allen and Charlesetta Richardson (Wilson), as well as his wife, Deborah Allen (Lloyd), daughter, Rika Johnson (Allen), and brother, Lee Andrew Allen. He is survived by Bianca Bedgood (Allen) of Killeen, TX, Tamika Allen of Wichita Falls, TX, grandsons Kietrick Allen and Devon Bedgood, both of Killeen, TX, and great-granddaughter Ulyanna Allen of Killeen, TX. He is also survived by his brother, Donald Allen (Carolyn) of Fort Worth, Texas, and Victor Richardson of Fort Worth, Texas; sisters Rhonda Briscoe (Allen), Loretta Allen, and Anita Allen of Fort Worth, Texas; and a slew of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A wake will be held at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, followed by military honors. The family requests that anybody attending the service wear their best Dallas Cowboys attire. If you are not a fan, you are allowed to dress in the colors of your favorite team. Dwight was a sucker for a good rivalry!

Conclusion

Dwight may have left this world, but his memory and legacy will live on forever. He will be remembered for his love of family, friends, and the Dallas Cowboys. His passion for music, history, and learning was contagious, and he touched the hearts of everyone he met. Rest in peace, Dwight Wayne Allen.

