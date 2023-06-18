Dead – Death – Obituary News : Eagles Hall of Famer Bob “Boomer” Brown dies at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Philadelphia Eagles Tackle Bob “The Boomer” Brown Passes Away

The Philadelphia Eagles and the entire NFL community are mourning the loss of former Eagles tackle and Pro Football Hall of Famer Bob “The Boomer” Brown. Brown passed away at an Oakland rehab center on Friday surrounded by his loved ones after suffering a stroke in April. He was 81 years old.

A Stellar Career

Born in 1941 in Cleveland, Ohio, Brown was an All-American at the University of Nebraska. He led the Cornhuskers to a conference title in his final season in 1963. Brown would later be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1993.

In 1964, Brown was selected with the No. 2 pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound lineman made an immediate impact with the Eagles, earning three All-Pro teams in his five years with the team. He was also inducted into the Eagles’ Hall of Fame in 2004.

Brown requested a trade ahead of the 1969 season and was dealt to the Los Angeles Rams. During his two years with the team, he earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl recognition. In his first year with the Rams, the team allowed only 17 sacks in 416 pass attempts.

In 1971, Brown was traded to the then-Oakland Raiders, now known as the Las Vegas Raiders, where he played under legendary coach John Madden. Recurring knee injuries forced Brown to retire in 1973.

Throughout his 10 seasons in the NFL, Brown played in 126 regular season games and was selected to six Pro Bowls and five All-Pro first teams. He was selected as a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1960s and was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004.

Remembering Bob Brown

Brown was known for his aggressive playing style on the field, but off the field, he was described as having a quiet, soft-spoken, and caring nature. He was a fierce opponent and used every tactic and technique, sometimes even brute force, to crush the will of the person across the line from him.

Hall of Fame guard and Raiders teammate Gene Upshaw once said of Brown, “Bob was the most intimidating player I’ve ever seen. I had opponents come up to me during games and say, ‘Gene, tell Bob to stop hitting me.’”

The Raiders released a statement mourning the loss of Brown, saying, “A five-time All-Pro first-team selection in 10 NFL seasons, Brown was among the toughest and most intimidating linemen in football history. He played his final three seasons with the Silver and Black and earned his sixth-career Pro Bowl nod with the Raiders in 1971. He was enshrined in Canton in 2004. The thoughts and prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with the Brown Family at this time.”

The Pro Football Hall of Fame also extended their condolences to Brown’s family. Hall President Jim Porter said in a statement, “Bob Brown demonstrated different personalities on and off the field… The Hall extends its thoughts and prayers to CeCe and Robert Jr. for their loss.”

A Legend Remembered

Bob “The Boomer” Brown will forever be remembered as one of the greatest linemen in NFL history. He was a fierce competitor on the field and a gentle giant off the field. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of football players to come.

News Source : CBSPhiladelphia

Source Link :Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Famer Bob “Boomer” Brown dies at 81/