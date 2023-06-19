Dead – Death – Obituary News : Eagles Legend Passes at 81: Dominant Force on Field

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Bob Brown, Former Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Tackle, Dies at 81

Bob Brown, a former Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle, passed away on Friday at the age of 81. Brown, who was inducted into both the college and pro football halls of fame, was a Cleveland native and played at Nebraska before being selected as the second overall pick in the 1964 NFL Draft and the fourth overall pick in the competing AFL Draft.

He signed with the Eagles and played for the team through 1968 before moving on to play for the Los Angeles Rams and Oakland Raiders. Brown was a five-time first-team All-Pro and a four-time second-team All-Pro. He was named to the Pro Bowl six times and is a member of the Eagles Hall of Fame.

“Bob Brown demonstrated different personalities on and off the field,” Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said in a statement on Saturday. “On the field, he was as fierce an opponent as any defensive linemen or linebacker ever faced. He used every tactic and technique – and sometimes brute force – to crush the will of the person across the line from him. And took great pride in doing so.

“Yet off the field, he demonstrated a quiet, soft-spoken and caring nature that his son, Robert Jr., captured eloquently when he presented his dad for enshrinement in 2004.”

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Brown said a teammate at the University of Nebraska gave him the nickname “Boomer” for his playing style. He kept a few theories in mind while playing, most notably: “Be the hammer, never the nail. Attack, and attack relentlessly.”

Hall of Fame coach John Madden said, “Bob Brown played offense with a defensive guy’s personality. He believed that he could hit you with his forearm and take a quarter out of you. In other words, if he really hit you, you wouldn’t play hard until the next quarter.”

Brown was unapologetic about his approach to physical line play. “I didn’t try to finesse guys,” he told NFL Films. “I just tried to beat up on them for 60 minutes.”

Bob Brown will always be remembered as one of the most fearsome offensive linemen to ever play the game. He was a dominant force on the field, but he was also a gentle giant off the field. He will be missed by all who knew him, but his legacy will live on forever in the hearts of football fans everywhere.

News Source : Kevin Manahan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

