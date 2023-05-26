Dead – Death – Obituary News : Earl Wassom Funeral Updates – Death Announcement

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Distinguished Aviator Dr. Earl Wassom

Aviation Heritage Park is in a state of mourning as Distinguished Aviator Dr. Earl Wassom passed away recently. Dr. Wassom was a pilot for the United States Army during World War II, and his service was recognized with several honors and awards, including five Air Medals, a Purple Heart, four European Campaign Stars, and a Distinguished Unit Citation.

Service and Honors

During his time in the military, Dr. Wassom flew a B-24 Liberator and completed 35 missions. He was injured while flying over Heligoland, Germany, but he recovered and finished his tour with the same crew he had been initially assigned to. His outstanding service was recognized with several honors and awards, including the Distinguished Unit Citation, which was established in his honor after the war’s conclusion.

Even after his injury, Dr. Wassom continued to serve his country and flew a wide variety of aircraft for the Air Transport Command until he was released from the military. His dedication and commitment to serving his country did not go unnoticed as he was posthumously awarded the Distinguished Unit Citation named after him.

Career and Retirement

After leaving the military, Dr. Wassom pursued a career in education. He had a very successful career and even served as the leader of WKU. However, in 1985, he decided to retire and enjoy his well-deserved rest.

Legacy

Dr. Wassom’s service to his country and his contributions to education will always be remembered. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations to serve their country and pursue their dreams with dedication and passion.

Aviation Heritage Park and the entire community mourn the loss of a distinguished aviator and a true American hero. Rest in peace, Dr. Wassom.

