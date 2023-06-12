Dead – Death – Obituary News : Earlville Police Chief Passes Away: Mayor Confirms

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Earlville Police Chief Darin Crask Passes Away

The Earlville community is mourning the loss of its police chief, Darin Crask, who passed away recently. The announcement was made by Earlville Mayor Mark Actis on Sunday, sending shockwaves throughout the community and the law enforcement fraternity he belonged to.

A Dedicated Officer

Darin Crask had been serving as the police chief of Earlville since 2018, and his contribution to the department and the community during his tenure was immense. He was known for his dedication to his job and his commitment to upholding the law and protecting the citizens of Earlville.

Crask was also the president of the newly formed Fraternal Order of Police Chapter for LaSalle and Bureau Counties, and he was actively involved in the efforts to improve the working conditions of law enforcement officers and to support their families.

A Heart Bigger Than Himself

Earlville Mayor Mark Actis expressed his condolences and shared his thoughts about Crask’s passing. He said that Crask’s heart was bigger than he was, and that he had a deep sense of empathy and compassion for people.

Actis also acknowledged Crask’s contributions to the Earlville community, saying that he was a beloved and respected member of the community who had a positive impact on everyone he came in contact with.

A Loss for the Earlville Community

Crask’s sudden passing has left a void in the Earlville community, and his colleagues in law enforcement and the community members who knew him are grieving his loss.

Crask was known for his professionalism, his dedication to his job, and his willingness to go above and beyond the call of duty to serve his community. He was respected and admired by his peers, and he will be deeply missed.

Final Thoughts

The loss of Earlville Police Chief Darin Crask is a tragedy that has affected his colleagues in law enforcement and the entire community. His passing is a reminder of the risks and sacrifices that law enforcement officers make every day to keep us safe.

Crask’s legacy will live on in the hearts and memories of those who knew him, and his contributions to the Earlville community and the law enforcement fraternity will not be forgotten.

News Source : Steven Devine

Source Link :Earlville Police Chief passes away, according to mayor/