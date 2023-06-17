Dead – Death – Obituary News : East Liverpool Woman Passes Away: Family Mourns Loss

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Barbara Howard, East Liverpool Woman, Has Died

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Barbara Howard announces her passing. Barbara passed away on Monday, June 14th, 2021 at the age of 67. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many.

A Life of Love and Service

Barbara was born on March 8th, 1954 in East Liverpool, Ohio. She was the youngest of three children born to Joseph and Margaret (nee: Smith) Jones. Growing up in East Liverpool, Barbara was known for her kind heart and loving spirit. She had a passion for helping others and spent much of her life in service to her community.

After graduating from East Liverpool High School in 1972, Barbara went on to earn her degree in nursing from Kent State University. She worked as a nurse for over 40 years, serving patients in both Ohio and Pennsylvania. Her patients and colleagues alike remember her for her gentle touch and compassionate care.

A Family Woman

Barbara was married to her husband, John Howard, for 42 years. Together, they raised two children, Sarah and Michael. Barbara was a devoted mother who always put her family first. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, and she cherished the memories they made together.

A Legacy of Love

Barbara leaves behind a legacy of love and service. Her family and friends will always remember her as a kind and caring person who put others first. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Barbara is survived by her husband, John Howard; her children, Sarah (David) Brown and Michael (Emily) Howard; her grandchildren, Emma, Olivia, and Liam Brown, and Norah and Henry Howard; her sister, Mary (David) Smith; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Final Goodbye

The family will receive friends at the Dawson Funeral Home in East Liverpool on Thursday, June 17th from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 18th at 11 am at the funeral home. Barbara will be laid to rest at Riverview Cemetery in East Liverpool.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in Barbara’s memory.

Remembering Barbara

As we mourn the loss of Barbara, let us also celebrate her life and the love she shared with those around her. She will always be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Rest in peace, Barbara.

News Source : Neuriguide

Source Link :Barbara Howard, East Liverpool woman has died, family mourn his death/