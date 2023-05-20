Dead – Death – Obituary News : “EastEnders: Cindy Beale’s Death”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

EastEnders fans were left stunned when it was announced that Cindy Beale was returning to Albert Square, 25 years after her supposed death. The shocking twist will see Ian Beale return to the show with his former wife alive, after his brief appearance at Dot Cotton’s funeral on the phone to a mysterious person, now assumed to be Cindy. Michelle Collins played the character of Cindy, who was involved in some explosive storylines during her time on the show, including trying to have her devoted husband killed.

Cindy is the former wife of Ian Beale and mother of Steven Beale, twins Peter and Lucy Beale, and Cindy Williams. She first appeared in Albert Square in 1988, selling hats on her mother’s market stall. She quickly became romantically involved with Simon Wicks, becoming caught up in a love triangle with him and Donna Ludlow. Cindy then turned her attentions to Ian, whom she married, letting him believe he was Steven’s real dad. However, the truth came out, and Cindy left Walford with Simon, leaving Ian heartbroken.

Cindy later returned after Simon abandoned her, and Ian agreed to raise Steven as his own son. The couple welcomed twins Peter and Lucy in 1993, but Cindy strayed again, this time with Ian and Simon’s half-brother David Wicks. Their affair was discovered after Ian hired a private detective to follow them. Ian vowed to fight Cindy for custody of their children, but with her affair with David cooling off, she took the drastic step of hiring a hitman to kill Ian, who was shot in front of her and left fighting for his life.

With the police closing in, Cindy fled to Italy with Steven and Peter, leaving Lucy behind. Despite David saying he would try to join her later with her daughter, it never happened. Instead, Ian’s private investigator tracked her down to Italy, and Grant and Phil abducted Steven and Peter and brought them home. Cindy eventually followed with her new boyfriend Nick in tow, determined to get custody of her children from Ian. She won the court battle but was almost immediately arrested for attempted murder when Ian’s associates persuaded the hitman to confess.

Cindy ended up being held on remand in prison, while pregnant with Nick’s child. After discovering she was guilty, Nick left her there without money for a lawyer. Ian was later told that she had died in childbirth while in prison. Her daughter Cindy Williams Jr appeared in the show on and off from 1998 until 2015, with Sex Education’s Mimi Keene being the last actress to play the character. Cindy Jr, who fell pregnant in 2014 with daughter Beth, was last seen in the show in 2015 after her character left for Germany with Ricky’s son Liam Butcher.

Fans of EastEnders are eagerly awaiting Cindy’s return, with many speculating about the storyline. It is unclear how Cindy will return to Albert Square, and what her impact will be on Ian and their children. The show’s executive producer Jon Sen teased that Cindy’s return will be ‘shocking and emotional,’ and will ‘raise a lot of questions.’ It remains to be seen how the character will fit into the current storyline, but fans are excited to see Michelle Collins back on their screens.

In conclusion, Cindy Beale’s return to EastEnders is set to be one of the biggest twists the soap has served up in ages. Cindy’s character was involved in some explosive storylines during her time on the show, and her return is eagerly awaited by fans. It remains to be seen how the character will fit into the current storyline, but it is sure to be a thrilling ride.

News Source : Caroline Westbrook

Source Link :Who is Cindy Beale and how did she die in EastEnders? | Soaps/