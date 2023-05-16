Dead – Death – Obituary News : Economist Robert Lucas dies at 85

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Fact check: Did Asle Toje call PM Modi biggest contender for Nobel Prize?

In recent news, an article has been circulating on social media claiming that Norwegian scholar Asle Toje has called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi the biggest contender for the Nobel Peace Prize. However, a fact check reveals that this claim is false.

Asle Toje is a Norwegian political scientist and commentator who has been known to support conservative and right-wing ideologies. In an interview with a Norwegian newspaper, Toje did mention Prime Minister Modi as a potential candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize, but he did not declare him as the “biggest contender.”

Toje’s statement regarding the Nobel Peace Prize was made in 2019, after Prime Minister Modi’s government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, leading to a military crackdown and communication blackout in the region. Toje argued that despite the controversy surrounding the move, Prime Minister Modi’s efforts to promote regional peace and economic growth made him a potential candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize.

However, it is important to note that being a potential candidate does not guarantee winning the Nobel Peace Prize. The Nobel Committee receives thousands of nominations every year, and the final decision is made based on a complex set of criteria.

Therefore, the claim that Asle Toje called Prime Minister Modi the biggest contender for the Nobel Peace Prize is false and misleading.

International Booker Prize 2023: Six books shortlisted, Tamil ‘Pyre’ misses

The International Booker Prize is one of the most prestigious literary awards in the world, celebrating the best works of fiction translated into English. The shortlist for the 2023 prize was recently announced, featuring six books from around the globe.

Some notable books on the shortlist include “The Memory Police” by Yoko Ogawa, “The Eighth Life” by Nino Haratischwili, and “The Discomfort of Evening” by Marieke Lucas Rijneveld. However, the shortlist also sparked controversy as the Tamil novel “Pyre” by Perumal Murugan was not included.

“Pyre” is a novel that explores the experiences of a widowed woman in a rural Indian village who is forced to live in isolation. The book has received critical acclaim and has been translated into several languages, including English. Many readers and literary critics expressed disappointment that “Pyre” was not included in the shortlist, arguing that it deserved recognition for its powerful storytelling and exploration of important social issues.

The International Booker Prize has a history of controversy and debate, with some critics arguing that the award is too focused on Western literature and fails to recognize the diversity of voices from around the world. The exclusion of “Pyre” from the shortlist highlights the ongoing challenges faced by authors and translators from non-Western countries in gaining recognition and support in the international literary community.

Fifa World Cup final: Prize money for winning team, runner-up revealed

The FIFA World Cup is one of the most watched and celebrated sporting events in the world, with millions of fans tuning in to watch their favorite teams compete for the coveted trophy. However, the prize money for the winning team and the runner-up has also been a topic of discussion in recent years.

For the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the winning team (France) received a prize of $38 million, while the runner-up (Croatia) received $28 million. In addition, all 32 participating teams received a participation fee of $1.5 million each.

The prize money for the World Cup has increased significantly over the years, reflecting the growing popularity and commercialization of the event. However, some critics argue that the prize money is still not enough, considering the massive revenues generated by the tournament.

In addition, there have been calls for greater transparency and accountability in how the prize money is distributed, with some suggesting that a larger share should go towards supporting grassroots development of soccer in poorer countries.

The FIFA World Cup is a symbol of global unity and celebration, but it is also a reminder of the complex political and economic issues that surround international sporting events.

The information asymmetry in aggregator biz makes regulation necessary

Aggregator businesses have become increasingly popular in recent years, with companies like Uber, Airbnb, and Amazon dominating the market. However, these companies have also faced criticism for their lack of transparency and accountability, particularly in how they treat their workers and handle user data.

One of the key challenges facing aggregator businesses is the issue of information asymmetry, where one party (usually the company) has more information than the other (usually the user or worker). This can lead to unfair practices, such as hidden fees, biased algorithms, and lack of access to important information.

To address these issues, there have been calls for greater regulation of aggregator businesses, particularly in how they handle user data and ensure fair treatment of workers. Some argue that companies should be required to provide more transparency and accountability, such as disclosing their algorithms and data collection practices.

However, others argue that regulation could stifle innovation and competition, and that the market should be left to regulate itself. The debate over regulation of aggregator businesses is likely to continue, as these companies continue to shape the future of the digital economy.

Unravelling Chilean poet Pablo Neruda’s mysterious death fifty years on

Pablo Neruda is one of the most celebrated and influential poets of the 20th century, known for his powerful and lyrical writing on love, politics, and social justice. However, his death in 1973 remains shrouded in mystery and controversy, with many questions still unanswered fifty years later.

Neruda died just days after the military coup that brought General Augusto Pinochet to power in Chile, leading many to speculate that he was assassinated by the regime. However, the official cause of death was listed as prostate cancer, and it was not until 2011 that an investigation was launched into his death.

The investigation found that Neruda’s death was likely the result of poisoning, although the exact cause and the identity of those responsible remain unknown. The investigation also revealed the extent of government surveillance and repression under Pinochet’s regime, highlighting the ongoing struggle for justice and human rights in Chile.

Neruda’s legacy as a poet and political activist continues to inspire generations around the world, but his death remains a haunting reminder of the dangers of political repression and the importance of fighting for freedom and justice.

